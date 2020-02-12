AFC Champions League 2020: Vissel Kobe vs JDT live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Vissel Kobe in their opening match of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Japan on Wednesday.

The Malaysia Super League champions are making their second successive appearance in the group stages of AFC Champions League after making their debut in the competition last time around and this time will be aiming at a place in the knockout stages.

However, they will face tough oppositions in the group starting with J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe who booked a place in the group stages of ACL 2020 by winning the Emperor’s Cup in 2019. They had defeated Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos in the J.League Super Cup held last Saturday.

Vissel Kobe and Johor are in Group G of the AFC Champions League 2020 along with Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande FC and South Korean side Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Vissel Kobe and JDT will take place on February 12, 2020 and kicks off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Noevir Stadium Kobe in Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 match between Vissel Kobe and JDT.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Champions League 2020.

(Photos credit: Vissel Kobe, Johor Southern Tigers)