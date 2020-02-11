AFC Champions League 2020: Ulsan Hyundai and FC Tokyo share the spoils in entertaining opener

FC Tokyo’s Adailton dos Santos da Silva scored at the wrong end as the J1 League club were held to a 1-1 draw by Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League 2020 opener at the Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, Korea Republic on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Diego Oliveira had given the away side a lead in the 64th minute, but Adailton’s unfortunate own goal in the 82nd minute meant that there was to be no winner in the Group F clash of ACL 2020.

The visiting J1 League outfit were on top in the early minutes of the game as Sei Muroya produced a save from Jo Su-huk in the ninth minute before Adailton flicked a corner at the near post forcing the goalkeeper to scramble clear three minutes later.

However, it was Ulsan who went closest in the opening minutes when a brilliant cross from right wing-back Jeong Dong-ho in the 18th minute was met inside the box by Bjorn Maars Johnsen, but the Norway international striker was denied from opening the scoring by the crossbar.

Tokyo ended the half with a flurry of chances with Adailton failing to get his header on target from close range in the 37th minute before Muroya was once again denied by So-huk after the Japan international was played through on goal in the 42nd minute.

Johnsen went close again for the K League 1 club 10 minutes into the second half when his curling effort from distance was tipped over the bar by Tokyo shot-stopper Akihiro Hayashi.

It was the Japanese side who opened the scoring in the 64th minute when Leandro’s cross into the box fell into the path of Brazilian forward Oliveira who put FC Tokyo ahead in their ACL 2020 opener.

However, the visitors’ lead only lasted 18 minutes as Adailton, who had starred in his club’s play-off win against Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC last month, headed a Sin Jin-ho free kick into his own goal in comical fashion.

The Brazilian, determined to redeem himself, launched an attack at the other end four minutes later only for Leandro to rattle the upright with a fierce shot from outside the box as the two sides settled for a point each from their continental opener.

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Jo So-huk, Kim Min-deok, Jung Seung-hyun, Won Du-ja, Jeong Dong-ho (Koh Myong-Jin 67′), Jason Davidson, Sin Jin-ho, Lee Dong-kyeong (Lee Sang-heon 90+4′), Kim In-sung, Junior Negrao, Bjorn Maars Johnsen

FC TOKYO: Akihiro Hayashi, Sei Muroya, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ryoya Ogawa, Yojiro Takahagi, Kento Hashimoto, Shuto Abe, Adailton (Hirotaka Mita 87′), Leandro, Diego Oliveira