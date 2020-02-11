Chiangrai United fall to narrow defeat to Victory on AFC Champions League debut

Chiangrai United produced a spirited display but were ultimately defeated on their AFC Champions League debut as Melbourne Victory eked out a 1-0 win in Group E on Tuesday.

Making their ACL bow after falling short in the qualifiers in the past two years, the Thai League 1 champions showed plenty of endeavour early on at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Bill and Sivakorn Tiatrakul were both giving the opposition defence plenty to think about, while the defence looked steady although they were given their first warning shot in the 22nd minute when Ola Toivonen’s curling effort forced goalkeeper Apirak Worawong into a excellent fingertip save.

But a moment of panic from Tanasak Srisai then effectively gifted Victory their 25th-minute lead as he needlessly manhandled Toivonen and brought him down inside the area, even though the Swede still had plenty to do to get to Andrew Nabbout’s left-wing cross.

Toivonen picked himself up and stepped up to the spot, clinically finding the bottom corner beyond Apirak’s despairing dive to break the deadlock.

The visitors continued to display commendable spirit with Bill proving a real handful for the Victory defenders, whose jobs only got tougher with the second-half introduction of Mailson.

Still, it was the hosts who seemed to have that extra touch of class and experience and always looked the likelier of the two teams to score next.

Nabbout was unlucky not to make it 2-0 two minutes before the hour mark, meeting Migjen Basha’s corner with a bullet header that crashed off the bar with Apirak rooted to the spot.

Victory then had an excellent opportunity to kill off the contest when Marco Rojas danced his way down the left and cleverly released Elvis Kamsoba, only for him to somehow fire over with only the Chiangrai goalkeeper to beat.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they were then reduced to ten men in the 89th minute, when substitute Thirayu Banhan recklessly lunged into Jay Barnett and was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Nonetheless, while they certainly gave a good account themselves on their debut, Chiangrai just lacked the cutting edge needed to really threaten the opposition goal, as Victory were able to hold out for the remainder of the contest and become the first team in Group E to pick up three points.

FULL-TIME | @gomvfc 🇦🇺 1-0 @crutdofficial 🇹🇭 🔝 The first 3⃣ points of #ACL2020‘s East Zone go to hosts Melbourne Victory, who go top of Group E. pic.twitter.com/yRQ1mmfmqT — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) February 11, 2020

MELBOURNE VICTORY: Lawrence Thomas, Storm Roux (Benjamin Carrigan 61’), James Donachie, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Brandon Lauton, Anthony Lesiotis (Jay Barnett 59’), Migjen Basha, Adama Traore, Elvis Kamsoba, Andrew Nabbout (Marco Rojas 72’), Ola Toivonen.

CHIANGRAI UNITED: Apirak Worawong, Sarawut Inpaen, Brinner, Tanasak Srisai, Chotipat Poomkeaw (Thirayu Banhan 75’), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Lee Yong-rae (Piyaphon Phanichakul 67’), Suriya Singmui, Sivakorn Tiatrakul, Chaiyawat Buran (Mailson 53’), Bill.