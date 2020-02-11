5 talkings points as Chiangrai United go down fighting to Melbourne Victory in ACL 2020 opener

Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United went down fighting to A-League outfit Melbourne Victory 1-0 in their AFC Champions League 2020 opener at the AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

Making their debut in the group stages of the ACL, Chiangrai were undone by a 25th-minute penalty from former Sweden international striker Ola Toivonen giving the Australians a narrow 1-0 win in the Group E encounter.

Here, we take a look at the five major talking points from the ACL 2020 encounter…

1) The rapid accent of Chiangrai

February 11, 2020 was the day Chiangrai United added a new chapter to their history book as they made their debut in Asia’s premier club football competition — the AFC Champions League. It has taken the club only 11 season to go from a side competing in the third division of Thailand’s football pyramid to featuring in the highest echelon of Asian football. The Beetles had began their journey in the Regional League Division 2 Northern Region in 2009 and within two years of its existence, won promotion to Thai League 1. They reached the Thai FA Cup semifinals in 2012 before winning it in 2017. They repeated the feat in 2018 and added a Thai League Cup title also to their cabinet. 2019 was the year Chiangrai took their next step up stunning Buriram United to win their first-ever Thai top division title. And their group stage debut in ACL looks only to be the next step in their rapid accession in Southeast Asian football.

2) A questionable penalty call

Chiangrai did well to keep A-League outfit Melbourne Victory at bay during the early minutes of the game. The Australian club had knocked out 2018 Asian champions Kashima Antlers in the play-offs to reach the group stages, but the Thai League 1 visitors looked to be worthy opponents at the AAMI Park in Melbourne. However, the decisive moment in the game came in the 24th minute when Tanasak Srisai was deemed to have brought down Toivonen inside the box prompting the referee to award a penalty for the home side. Though the replies showed there was nothing much to Tanasak’s slight nudge, Toivonen made no mistake from the spot planting the ball past the full-stretched arms of goalkeeper Apirak Woravong. Melbourne were 1-0 up in their AFC Champions League 2020 opening match.

3) Chiangrai finish with 10 men after crazy Thirayu tackle

The two sides played a neck-and-neck battle in Melbourne and the score remained 1-0 despite the home side going close on a couple of occasions — including when an Andrew Nabbout header slammed against the woodwork in the 58th minute. However, the Thai outfit were to end their game with 10 men after substitute Thirayu Banhan was shown a red card in the dying embers of the tie. The midfielder had only been introduced by Masami Taki in the 75th minute, but the player went into a dangerous two-footed lunge onto Jay Barnett earning him a deserved red card and leaving Chiangrai with just 10 man on the field for the final minutes of the game. Chiangrai avoided further damages, but unfortunately for Thirayu, he is set to miss the next few games for the Beetles in Asia.

4) Can Victory mount a title challenge in Asia?

The AFC Champions League has almost never been the top priority for the Australian clubs. Though Adelaide United reached the final in 2008, just a season after the clubs from the country were permitted into the ACL, and Western Sydney Wanderers became the only Australian side to win the tournament in 2014, the performances of A-League clubs in the competition have been largely disappointing. But Melbourne Victory’s displays this season is already proving that they might be in it mount a serious challenge in Asia. They already made a statement of intent win knocking out Japanese giants and 2018 champions Kashima in the play-offs and a gritty win over debutants Chiangrai in their group stage opener can only fuel their quest for a good outing in the continental competition.

5) What next for the Thai League 1 champions?

It is not all gloom for Chiangrai as they displayed plenty of positives in their first taste of continental football. Returning from their trip from Down Under with valuable lessons, they are set to face Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan in their next ACL 2020 tie at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai on February 18 in what will be their first home game in the AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory will take travel to Korea Republic to face FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the same day.