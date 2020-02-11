AFC Champions League 2020: Rim Chang-woo scores late equaliser as Al Wahda hold Al Ahli 1-1 in opener

Rim Chang-woo scored in the 90th minute as Al Wahda FC took points off Al Ahli Saudi FC in their AFC Champions League 2020 opener at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday.

Al Ahli, who were knocked out by local rivals and eventual champions Al Hilal SFC in the 2019 edition of the AFC Champions League, had taken the lead through Saudi Arabia winger Abdulfattah Asiri at the hour mark.

Highlights – Al Wahda vs Al Ahli

However, Al Wahda, playing in front of their supports, did not drop their shoulders and worked hard for an equaliser. And they were rewarded for their persistence in the dying embers when South Korean full-back Rim scored from a corner kick to take a point from the game.

Points were also shared in the other Group A fixture of the AFC Champions League on Monday as Iraq’s Al Shorta SC and IR Iran’s Esteghlal FC also played out a 1-1 draw at the Karbala Sports City in Iraq.

FT: Al Shorta (🇮🇶) 1 – 1 Esteghlal FC (🇮🇷) All tied up with both teams sharing points in Erbil as Al Shorta were able to repel Esteghlal’s offensive plays. #ACL2020 #SHOvEST pic.twitter.com/UNmNeull6z — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) February 10, 2020

Al Shorta defender Hussam Kadhim had turned a cross into his own goal to give the visiting Persian Gulf Pro League outfit a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute in Karbala, but Ali Faez scored from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half as the two sides shared the spoils in their opening fixture.

Iraqi Premier League champions Al Shorta will now host Al Wahda at Erbil on February 17 while Al Ahli and Esteghlal are set to face each other in their next ACL clash next week at a neutral venue due to political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.