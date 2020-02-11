Defending champions Al Hilal off to winning start in ACL 2020 after beating Shahr Khodro 2-0

Defending champions Al Hilal Saudi FC are off to a winning start in AFC Champions League 2020 after defeating IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC 2-0 at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Monday.

Beginning their title defence in Group B where they are also joined by Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor Tashkent and United Arab Emirates’ Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC, Razvan Lucescu’s Al Hilal dominated the proceedings in the opener held at a neutral venue due to political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Highlights – Al Hilal vs Shahr Khodro

Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo opened the scoring for the Saudi Professional League outfit at the stroke of half time against a Shahr Khodro side who were making their debut in Asia’s premier club football competition and remained largely on the periphery of the game.

Al Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis brushed the crossbar with a spectacular bicycle kick in the 67th minute, but found his goal couple of minutes later tapping in a cross from Carrillo to seal the 2-0 win for the ACL 2019 champions.

View this post on Instagram #الهلال A post shared by نادي الهلال السعودي (@alhilal.f.c) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:12am PST

Uzbekistan Super League champions Pakhtakor had defeated UAE Pro-League side Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 in the other Group B match at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent earlier in the day.

Al Hilal will return to the Dubai for their next AFC Champions League engagement with Shabab Al Ahli on February 17 while Pakhtakor take on Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Shahr Khodro in Tashkent in the other fixture.