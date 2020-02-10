AFC Champions League 2020: Melbourne Victory vs Chiangrai United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Chiangrai United will take on Melbourne Victory in their opening match of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United are making their maiden appearance in the group stages of the AFC Champions League after cruising to a surprise domestic league title in Thailand last season.

Meanwhile, A-League outfit Melbourne Victory who finished third in the 2019 regular season defeated Bali United 5-0 in Preliminary Round 2 of ACL 2020 before stunning 2018 champions Kashima Antlers 1-0 in the play-off tie to book a group stage berth.

Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United are in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2020 along with Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan FC and South Korean side FC Seoul.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United will take place on February 11, 2020 and kicks off at 4:35 PM HKT.

The AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 match between Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Champions League 2020.