Pakhtakor get off to winning start in ACL 2020 by edging Shabab Al Ahli

Pakhtakor opened their AFC Champions League 2020 campaign with a win in Group B after beating Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium on Monday.

In trying conditions in Tashkent – with incessant rain pouring down and the temperature reaching as low as 8° Celsius – it was the hosts who unsurprisingly adapted to the weather quicker and better than their opponents did.

They certainly had a touch of fortune to thank for the way they opened the scoring in the 18th minute when a Shabab Al Ahli pass in their own half held up on the waterlogged surface, allowing Jaloliddin Masharipov to pounce and lob an out-of-position Majed Naser from almost 30 yards.

But the Emirati visitors were showing plenty of endeavour and the luck was evened out six minutes after the hour mark when Pakhtakor failed to fully clear their lines from a Fede Cartabia corner.

An ambitious bicycle kick from Yousef Jaber was parried by Eldorbek Suyunov but the loose ball landed on a puddle and stopped dead in its track right at the feet of Pedro Conde, who was left with the simple task of blasting home from four yards out.

Nonetheless, for the way the weather was wreaking havoc with the contest, it was impressive that the Uzbeks then went on to claim the win with the one real slick piece of play the match produced just three minutes later.

Finding space down the right, Dostonbek Khamdamov clipped an inviting cross into the box and Dragan Ceran – against the odds – met it cleanly enough with a first-time effort, getting enough purchase on his shot to guide it beyond Naser’s despairing dive and into the bottom corner to net what proved to be the winner for Pakhtakor.

PAKHTAKOR: Eldorbek Suyunov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Azamov (Anzur Ismailov 81’), Egor Krimets, Farrukh Sayfiev (Vladimir Kozak 90+1’), Sardor Sobirkhodjaev, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Dragan Ceran, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Igor Sergeev (Eren Derdiyok 73’).

SHABAB AL AHLI: Majed Naser, Abdulaziz Sanqoor, Mohammed Marzooq, Mohammed Sabeel, Yousif Jaber, Majed Hassan (Eid Khamis 84’), Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Azizjon Ganiev (Hareb Abdullah 74’), Fede Cartabia, Ismail Al-Hammadi (Ahmed Khalil 73’), Pedro Conde.