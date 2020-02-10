AFC Champions League 2020 Match Day 1: The 8 Big Questions

With AFC Champions League 2020 kicking off this week, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the eight big questions ahead of Match Day 1.

Could Al Ahli follow in rivals’ footsteps and begin Group A with a bang?

It was Al Hilal who flew the flag for Saudi Arabia last year and ended an eight-year wait for West Asian champions as they beat Urawa Red Diamonds in the final to win the tournament, so could 2020 see another sleeping giant awaken in one of their compatriots?

AFC Champions League: Al Ahli 2-0 Al Sadd (Omar Al Soma 76′)

Al Ahli have never been crowned Asian champions but have twice before reached the final, and did relatively well to reach the Round of 16 last term before narrowly losing 4-3 on aggregate to the eventual champions.

On paper, Al Ahli continue to boast one of the competition’s strongest squads including Syrian marksman Omar Al-Soma, who netted seven of their ten ACL goals last season, promising youngsters Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdulbassit Hindi, as well as new foreign import Marko Markin, who arrives with a wealth of top-level European experience from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

Who will emerge triumphant in battle between champions and debutants?

It is always a tantalising tie when heavyweights take on new boys and that is exactly what Group B will dish up on Match Day 1 when reigning champions Al Hilal take on debutants Shahr Khodro?

The Khorasan Cheetahs are appearing in premier club competition of Asian football for the first time after negotiating their way past Al Riffa and Al Sailiya in the qualifying playoffs, but a much different kettle of fish awaits them on Monday.

Three months on from their success over Urawa, Al Hilal look as formidable as ever and will have their sights set on becoming the first team to retain the ACL crown since fellow Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad did so in 2005.

Are Chiangrai United about to follow in footsteps of Thai compatriots?

Winning Thai League 1 in dramatic fashion on the final day of last season means that Chiangrai United will make their ACL debut proper, after falling at the playoff stage in the past two years.

Their status as debutants makes them underdogs but they have avoided many of the competition’s traditional heavyweights, and will instead do battle with a Melbourne Victory side that has flattered to deceive in recent times, along with two teams who are returning from absences at this level in FC Seoul and Beijing Guoan.

Here comes a new challenger‼️ 🇹🇭 Chiangrai United will make their @TheAFCCL group stage debut on Tuesday… but can they following in the footsteps of Buriram & Muangthong by reaching the Round of 16??? 🤔🤔🤔 #ACL2020https://t.co/K6gPRTxh48 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 10, 2020

There certainly will not be plenty of pressure on the Beetles but they do have enough quality in their squad to suggest they might have a chance of emulating compatriots Buriram United and Muangthong United in reaching the knockout round.

Will FC Tokyo make winning return to Asia’s biggest stage?

It may not have been pretty but FC Tokyo got there in the end, as they eked out a 2-0 win over Ceres-Negros in torrential conditions a fortnight ago to book their place in Group F.

In their two previous forays on the continental front, Tokyo have never failed to progress out of the group stage and should be targeting that achievement again in 2020.

Still, they arguably face their toughest test immediately on Tuesday with a trip to Ulsan Hyundai, who are emerging as consistent performers at this level having qualified for the Round of 16 in the past two seasons.

Can Persepolis reestablish themselves as a force to be reckoned with?

Just two seasons ago, Persepolis were beaten finalists in the ACL so they undoubtedly would have been disappointed to finish bottom of their group just five months into the following year.

In their defence, they found themselves in a highly-competitive Group D and just three points separated them and winners Al Sadd, so they are far from a spent force completely.

With a host of big names to call upon still, including goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, forward Ali Alipour and rising Iranian stars Mehdi Torabi and Hossein Kanaanizadegan, there is no reason why Persepolis should not be looking to reclaim their place among Asia’s elite – starting with a top-two finish in Group D.

Will Xavi’s Al Sadd once again challenge for top honours?

Xavi has had quite the first six months to remember to life as a manager, leading Al Sadd to the Qatari Super Cup and Qatar Cup, although it could have been much better were it not for their meltdown last November.

On home soil and as favourites, Al Sadd capitulated in the first leg of the ACL 2019 semi-finals to lose 4-1 to Al Hilal, leaving themselves with a mountain they were never going to climb in the return encounter and – to add insult to injury – their conquerors went on to win the tournament.

Having reportedly turned down an offer to take charge of former club Barcelona, Xavi will now get another chance to do the one thing he failed to do in his four years as an Al Sadd player: lead them to continental glory.

How will Johor Darul Ta’zim cope against Iniesta and company?

After making their debut last season, perennial Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim are back for a second Champions League campaign but they could hardly have been handed a tougher start in Group G.

While Vissel Kobe are officially making their maiden ACL appearance, they are an ambitious outfit who boast world-famous names Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen, along with Japanese stalwarts such as Gotoku Sakai and Hotaru Yamaguchi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (@officialjohor) on Feb 9, 2020 at 12:08am PST

JDT performed admirably in 2019 and even notched a win against Kashima Antlers but, if they are looking to make progress, they will have to begin by proving their worth against an illustrious and formidable Vissel outfit.

Is 2020 the year for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors?

At the start of each year, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are almost invariably named as one of the pre-tournament favourites but have just been missing that extra something in the past two campaigns since they were last crowned champions in 2016.

Once again, they are shaping up as likely contenders despite an off-season of upheaval, still boasting a host of star names such as Ricardo Lopes, Kim Jin-su, Lee Yong and Han Kyo-won.

Having been drawn in Group H, Jeonbuk will have to contend with Shanghai SIPG, Sydney FC and Yokohama F. Marinos for a place in the Round of 16, although the tough hand they have been dealt will do little to lower the expectations of a club of their stature.