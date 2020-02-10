Debutants Chiangrai United ready to cause a few upsets in AFC Champions League 2020

Brazilian striker Bill insists his Chiangrai United side will not be just making up the numbers in Group E as they make their continental debut proper in AFC Champions League 2020.

Chiangrai won Thai League 1 last year in dramatic fashion, coming from two points behind on the final day to finish level with Buriram United and pip the defending champions to the title on superior head-to-head record.

Apart from a maiden league title, the Beetles other reward was a place in the AFC Champions League proper for the first time, having come up short in the qualifying playoffs in the two previous seasons.

The Thai outfit will be up against FC Seoul, Beijing Guoan and Melbourne Victory – three sides with plenty of experience on the continental stage – in Group E, starting with Tuesday’s trip to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Although few would – at present – be fancying Chiangrai to go far, Bill, their top scorer in last year’s title-winning campaign with 14 goals, insists they are gunning to make the most out of their ACL debut.

“First of all, I am delighted to be part of the team’s history of playing in the AFC Champions League group stage for the first time,” said the 35-year-old, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“This is the biggest tournament in Asia and there will be many tough opponents. It is one of the most important challenges.

“I believe that we will have an amazing experience.

“We are a new face who wants to beat all of our opponents. And as a striker, I will do my best to score as many goals as possible!

“Of course, we want to advance to the next round but we will need to simply focus on one game at a time.”

Curiously, the man that led to last season’s historic achievement will no longer be in the dugout after the Beetles parted ways with coach Ailton dos Santos Silva, with Japanese Masami Taki since being installed as his replacement.

While Bill thrived under his compatriot, he does not believe there will be any issues with Taki now at the helm.

“Although we changed from a Brazilian head coach to [a] Japanese coach, it is not really a problem as I am ready to play under any coach,” added Bill, who initially moved to Thailand when he joined Ratchaburi Mitr Phol at the start of 2018 before joining Chiangrai midway through the year.

“There might have been things that we had to adjust at the beginning, but everything is fine and goes smoothly now.

“We have been well prepared and are ready for the games to come.”

Although Chiangrai will be appearing in the ACL group stage for the first time this season, they do have a handful of players with previous experience in Asia’s premier club competition including ex-Buriram defender Tanasak Srisai, former Muangthong United wing-back Piyaphon Phanichakul and South Korean midfielder Lee Yong-rae, who previously played for Suwon Samsung Bluewings.