Vermaelen insists Vissel Kobe are confident but have no targets set ahead of JDT tie

Vissel Kobe defender Thomas Vermaelen insists the J1 League outfit are not setting any lofty targets for themselves ahead of their AFC Champions League debut.

Vissel qualified for Asia’s premier club competition after winning last year’s Emperor’s Cup – which also happened to be the first piece of silverware in the club’s history – and kick off their AFC Champions League 2020 campaign on Wednesday at home to Group G opponents Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia.

Having plied their trade in the second tier of Japanese football as recently as 2013, Vissel’s recent rise has largely been fuelled by new ownership the year after, whose ambitions have resulted in the arrivals of big names such as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, ex-Arsenal captain Vermaelen and 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning German forward Lukas Podolski, who has since parted ways with the club.

Vissel Kobe’s Vermaelen ‘surprised’ at missing penalty in ‘dramatic’ shootout

With such a star-studded squad at manager Thorsten Fink’s disposal, the Kobe-based outfit could be forgiven for aiming high in the ACL this season, although Vermaelen insists they are keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

“We’re not looking at a certain target, like we have to win it or anything,” said the Belgian, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We have to take it game-by-game and see where we can get.

Vissel will also not be helped by the fact that their foreign contingent boasts two Spaniards, a Belgian and two Brazilians.

With the ACL only allowing four foreigners to be registered – one of whom has to be from an AFC member association – it means that Fink will only be able to call upon three of his imports for at least the first half of the campaign.

“We’re struggling a bit with the foreign players because we can only put three out and we have five, so that’s a bit of a disappointment,” explained Vermaelen.

“So it’s not always our strongest team that we can put out but we will see.”

Vissel did get 2020 off to a good start as they won the Japanese Super Cup last Saturday, although it came in quite unbelievable circumstances as they beat J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos 3-2 on penalties after nine consecutive attempts were missed following a 3-3 draw.

Taking confidence from that result, Vermaelen added: “We won the Emperor’s Cup last year and we’ve won the Super Cup so we have to be confident.

“If we can beat the champions of Japan then you can be confident going into the AFC Champions League as well.

FUJI XEROX SUPER CUP 2020 勝者！🏆 FUJI XEROX SUPER CUP 2020 WINNERS! 🏆#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 pic.twitter.com/Wt1arhVgdG — ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) February 8, 2020

“Personally, these teams [JDT, Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Samsung Bluewings] are a bit unknown for us and we need to analyse them over the next couple of days. It’s new for me as well, the AFC Champions League, I don’t know how it will be so I’ll experience that on Wednesday.

“If you come from Europe, all the teams there you basically know them because you see them day in, day out on TV. But for us, and for me as an European, we can’t see all these other teams in Asia.

“If you don’t really know what to expect, it can be really tricky.”

Following Wednesday’s game at Noevir Stadium Kobe, Vissel are next in action a week later when they travel to play Suwon in what will be their first away match in the AFC Champions League.