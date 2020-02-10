AFC Champions League 2020: Group Standings

The AFC Champions League, the biggest prize on offer in Asian club football, has returned for another season and promises to be even more exciting and closely-contested than the last one!

As many as 32 clubs from 11 countries across Asia will compete in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 and top two sides from each of the eight groups will make it to the Round of 16 which is scheduled to be held in the month of May.

The quarterfinals of ACL 2020 will be played in August followed by the semifinals in September-October and the final in November 2020.

Al Hilal Saudi FC lifted their third AFC Champions League title last season by defeating Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the two-legged grand finale held back in November 2019.

The likes of Al Hilal and Al Ahli Saudi FC are once again in contention for the coveted trophy in 2020 and so are Qatar Stars League duo Al Duhail SC and Al Sadd SC. Meanwhile, in the East Asia Zone, clubs from China PR, Korea Republic and Japan are also in the hunt for the prize.

The tournament also has the eyes of Southeast Asia with Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) making their second successive appearance in the group stages of the continental competition, and Thai outfit Chiangrai United debuting in ACL after their surprise Thai League 1 triumph last season.

Here is the group standings of the AFC Champions League 2020:





