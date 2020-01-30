AFC Champions League 2020: Fixtures and Results

The AFC Champions League, Asia’s premier club football competition, has returned for the 2020 edition and promises to take supporters across the continent on an exciting footballing journey.

The 2019 edition of the ACL saw Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Saudi FC emerge victorious defeating Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 over the two-legged grand finale back in November 2019.

This time around too, 32 clubs from 11 countries across Asia will compete in the group stages of the AFC Champions League and top two sides from each of the eight groups will make it to the Round of 16 which is scheduled to be held in the month of May.

The quarterfinals of ACL 2020 will be played in August followed by the semifinals in September-October and the final in November 2020.

The tournament also has the representation of Southeast Asia with Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) making their second successive appearance in the group stages of the continental competition while 2019 Thai League 1 winners Chiangrai United are also trying their luck in the competition.

Chiangrai are in Group E of ACL 2020 along with China PR’s Beijing Guoan FC, Australia’s Melbourne Victory and Korea Republic’s FC Seoul, while JDT are in Group G where they are pooled with Japan’s Vissel Kobe, China’s Guangzhou Evergrande and and South Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

