Al Ain FC enter group stages of AFC Champions League 2020 after edging FC Bunyodkor 1-0

UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ain FC have booked a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 after defeating FC Bunyodkor 1-0 in the play-off held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Tuesday.

Al Ain began their campaign in the play-offs of the AFC Champions League this season after finishing fourth in their domestic league last season while Bunyodkor had began their campaign in Preliminary Round 2 where they had defeated Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC 4-1 to reach the play-off stage.

نهاية المباراة والنتيجة العين 1 وبونيودكور 0 #نادي_العين pic.twitter.com/346nJVU9nT — نادي العين (@alainfcae) January 28, 2020

However, the Uzbekistan Super League outfit’s campaign in the continental competition this season was brought to an end by 2003 AFC Champions League winners Al Ain by a solitary goal.

The all important goal came in the 78th minute of the play-off tie and was scored by their 21-year-old full-back Saeed Juma Hassan.

GOAL! | 🇦🇪 @alainfcae_en 1 : 0 FC BUNYODKOR 🇺🇿 ⚽️ Saeed Juma left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner#AINvBUN #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/KZogWoLx1o — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) January 28, 2020

They will now join Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Sepahan SC, Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd SC and Saudi Professional League winners Al Nassr FC in Group D of AFC Champions League 2020.