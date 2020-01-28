Kedah brushed aside by FC Seoul in AFC Champions League 2020 playoffs

Kedah have failed in their bid to qualify for AFC Champions League 2020 after losing 4-1 to FC Seoul in Tuesday’s playoff at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In a match that was largely dominated by the hosts, Kedah initially did well to hold out with goalkeeper Shahril Saa’ri producing a heroic display with a number of outstanding stops.

Highlights – FC Seoul vs Kedah FA

But six minutes after the half-hour mark, Renan Alves’ moment of madness saw him handle a corner inside the area under no pressure to concede a penalty, and he then made matters worse by getting sent off for his excessive protests.

Once the dust had settled, it was Park Chu-young who stepped up to the spot and the former Arsenal man made no mistake in firing past Shahril to hand his side the lead seven minutes before the interval.

Having finally broken the deadlock, it took Seoul just four minutes of the second half to double their lead when an excellent right delivery from Hwang Hyun-soo found Park Dong-jin, who effortlessly climbed above Rizal Ghazali to send a thumping header into the back of the net.

The visitors were however handed a lifeline in the 52nd minute when Baddrol Bakhtiar swung a freekick from the right into the area; Seoul failing to communicate well as goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun came off his line to gather the ball only to see team-mate Osmar head it past him into his own goal.

Nonetheless, the result was put beyond doubt 11 minutes later as Osmar made amends for his earlier error, lining up a freekick on the edge of the box and smashing a shot into the far corner that left Shahril with no chance.

And, in the second minute of injury-time, Seoul went on to seal what ultimately was a fine performance when Ikromjon Alibaev pounced on a loose ball outside the box and curled home a sublime 25-yard effort for his side’s fourth of the evening.

FC SEOUL: Yu Sang-hun, Hwang Hyun-soo, Kim Nam-chun, Kim Ju-sung (Han Chan-hee 75’; Kim Min-soo 87’), Osmar, Ko Kwang-min, Ju Se-jong, Ikromjon Alibaev, Kim Han-gil, Park Dong-jin (Lee Seung-jae 75’), Park Chu-young.

KEDAH: Shahril Saa’ri, Rizal Ghazali, Renan Alves, Irfan Zakaria, Alif Yusof, David Rowley (Zulkhairi Zulkeply 40’), Baddrol Bakhtiar (Fadzrul Danel 90+3’), Amin Nazari, Hadin Azman (Fayadh Zulkifli 80’), Kipre Tchetche, Kpah Sherman.