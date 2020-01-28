Buriram United miss out on AFC Champions League as Shanghai SIPG ease through

Shanghai SIPG have booked their spot in AFC Champions League 2020 at the expense of Buriram United although a 3-0 win at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday largely flattered them.

Having largely struggled to break down the Thai visitors for much of the contest, the Chinese Super League giants ultimately broke the deadlock through Li Shenglong’s calm finish in the 75th minute before injury-time goals by Marko Arnautovic and Hulk added a touch of gloss to what was actually an unimpressive display.

Highlights – Shanghai SIPG vs Buriram United

The result sends SIPG into Group H of the competition, where they will face Sydney FC, Yokohama F. Marinos and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while Buriram will miss out on the Champions League proper for only the second time in the past eight years.

Still, Vitor Pereira’s charges will know they need to improve aplenty from now till the start of the group-stage campaign on February 12, especially after a display that severely lacked in polish.

They did enjoyed the majority share of possession as expected, creating their first chance after four minutes when Oscar pounced on Arnautovic’s layoff inside the area and beat Pansa Hemviboon with a lovely nutmeg – only to fire away a fairly tame effort straight at Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

Oscar was looming as the hosts’ likeliest avenue for a goal and was not too far away with a freekick in the 27th minute, although he really should have broken the deadlock just before the break.

Having seen his initial header blocked by Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Lu Wenjun instantly laid the ball off to an unmarked Oscar but – with plenty to aim for – his low shot was smartly saved down low by Siwarak.

The chances continued to fall SIPG’s way in the second half but it looked like extra-time, and potentially penalties, could be on the horizon as a combination of indecisive play on their part and some determined defending by Buriram kept the scores at 0-0.

But, with 15 minutes remaining, Pereira’s substitutions just shortly before proved to be a stroke of genius.

75′ GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 1-0! Shanghai SIPG finally have the lead here as substitute Li Shenglong scores with quarter of an hour left to play in China.

Finding space down the left, Chen Binbin swung in a dangerous cross and – although a penalty would likely have been awarded as Arnautovic was dragged down by Sasalak Haiprakhon inside the area – it proved to be unnecessary as Li was on hand at the far post to fire past Siwarak.

Now in possession of the lead with not much time remaining, SIPG always looked like they would have what it takes to see out the remainder of the contest.

90+2′ GOAL! 2-0 SHANGHAI SIPG! And Shanghai SIPG have sealed the result here as Marko Arnautovic finds the Chinese Super League side's second goal of the day.

Just for good measure, they made it 2-0 in the second minute of injury-time when Oscar was left in space on the right and his delivery into the six-yard box was sidefooted home by Arnautovic.

If the score at this stage did seem slightly unfair to Buriram, then it definitely flattered the hosts by the time they added a third in the 95th minute; Hulk converting from the penalty spot after Oscar had been tripped by Siwarak in the box to seal SIPG’s progress.

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Fu Huan (Li Shenglong 73’), He Guan, Shi Ke, Yu Hai, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Ahmedov, Oscar, Hulk, Lu Wenjun (Chen Binbin 71’), Marko Arnautovic (Cai Huikang 90+3’).

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Jeong Jae-yong, Supachok Sarachat, Suphanat Mueanta (Jakkaphan Kaewprom 78’), Bernardo Cuesta, Ricardo Bueno.