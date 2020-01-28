LIVE: AFC Champions League 2020 – FC Seoul vs Kedah FA

K League 1’s FC Seoul are facing Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah FA in the play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Korea Republic on Tuesday.

2019 Malaysia FA Cup winners Kedah FA defeated Hong Kong’s Tai Po FC 5-1 in Preliminary Round 2 of the ACL 2020to enter the play-off round where they will face K League third-place finishers FC Seoul.

J1 League runners-up FC Tokyo face Philippines Football League outfit Ceres-Negros FC, Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG face Thai League 1 runners-up Buriram United and 2018 champions Kashima Antlers battle Melbourne Victory in other play-off ties in East Asia Zone of ACL 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, UAE’s Al Ain FC face Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, Qatar’s Al Sailiya SC host IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC while their league rivals Esteghlal FC take on Al Rayyan SC in another tie to be played in Doha.

The winner of the ties will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

FC Seoul vs Kedah FA in Play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 will kick off at 6.00 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updatesfrom this AFC Champions League match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Here’s how FC Seoul line up for this AFC Champions League 2020 Play-off tie.

And here’s the Starting 11 for Kedah FA:

Kick off is moments away! Tune into FOX SPORTS 3 for live broadcast of FC Seoul vs Kedah FA!

1′ – KICK OFF!

2′ – An early chance for FC Seoul as Hwang Hyun-soo shoots over from close range under pressure from Kedah goalkeeper Shahril Sa’ari.

10′ – 10 minutes played in Seoul World Cup Stadium and Kedah have held firm except for that very early chance for Hwang Hyun-soo.

21′ – Osmar tries to curl one into the top corner for FC Seoul, but his effort is wide of the goal.

25′ – 25 minutes played and well done Kedah for holding FC Seoul goalless so far. They have looked relatively comfortable doing that as well.

26′ – Kedah have a shot here but Kpah Sherman’s effort is well over the goal from outside the box!

30′ – Half an hour played. And it’s still FC SEOUL 0-0 KEDAH FA!

32′ – WHAT A CHANCE FOR KEDAH! Tchetche Kipre tries to lob the goalkeeper from the edge of the box, but Yu Sang-hun pulls off a brilliant save to deny Kedah! Best chance of the game for either sides so far!

36′ – DISASTER FOR KEDAH! Renan Alves handles a corner kick inside the area and FC Seoul is awarded a PENALTY here. It is also a RED CARD for Alves as he sees his second yellow card!

39′ GOAL! FC SEOUL 1-0 KEDAH FA!

And FC Seoul are ahead as Park Chu-young converts from the spot! A very silly goal to give away from the Malaysia Super League side.

42′ – DOUBLE SAVE FROM SHAHRIL SA’ARI first to deny Park Dong-jin and then Park Chu-young! Brilliant!

45′ – Two minutes added on.

HALF TIME: FC SEOUL 1-0 KEDAH FA!

Kedah have done well to keep FC Seoul down to one goal in the first half, but they have an uphill task in the second half after going down to 10 men!

46′ – SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

49′ – GOAL! FC SEOUL 2-0 Kedah FA!

And it is 2-0 to the home side FC Seoul as Park Dong-jin heads in from a cross! It looks like there is no way back for the 10-man Kedah here!

51′ – GOAL! FC Seoul 2-1 KEDAH FA!

But wait a minute! Kedah now have pulled a goal back as Baddrol Bakhtiar’s free kick is headed into his own net by FC Seoul defender Osmar!

63′ – GOAL! FC SEOUL 3-1 Kedah FA!

Osmar makes amends for that own goal by smashing a free kick into the goal with his left foot and restore FC Seoul’s two-goal advantage over their Malaysian opponents.

75′ – Quarter of an hour left to play. It’s still 3-1 to home side FC Seoul!

90′ – Three minutes added on

90+2′ – GOAL! FC SEOUL 4-1 Kedah FA!

What a goal from Ikram Alibaev as he plants a long ranger in the back of the net. Kedah goalkeeper Shahril Sa’ari with no chance to save that!

FULL TIME: FC SEOUL 4-1 KEDAH FA!

It’s finished 4-1 to FC Seoul against Malaysia FA Cup winners Kedah FA! They progress to the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 while Kedah’s continental adventure comes to a close.