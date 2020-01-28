AFC Champions League |

LIVE: AFC Champions League 2020 – Shanghai SIPG vs Buriram United

Shanghai SIPG are taking on Buriram United in the play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai, China PR on Tuesday.

Thai giants Buriram, who began their continental campaign in the preliminary stages this season after finishing runners-up in the 2019 Thai League 1, had overcome Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 in the Preliminary Round 2 held last week to book a spot in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG are beginning their campaign in the play-off stage after finishing third in the Chinese Super League last season.

K League 1’s FC Seoul take on Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah FA, Japan’s FC Tokyo face Philippines Football League winners Ceres-Negros FC and 2018 champions Kashima Antlers battle Melbourne Victory in other play-off ties in East Asia Zone of ACL 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, UAE’s Al Ain FC face Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, Qatar’s Al Sailiya SC host IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC while their league rivals Esteghlal FC take on Al Rayyan SC in another tie to be played in Doha.

The winner of the ties will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

Shanghai SIPG vs Buriram United in Play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 will kick off at 3:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updatesfrom this AFC Champions League match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Buriram United taking on Shanghai SIPG in the play-offs of the competition and the kick off is at 3:00 PM HKT.

Shanghai SIPG Starting 11: Yan Junling (Goalkeeper), Shi Ke, Yu Hai, Fu Huan, He Guan, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lü Wenjun, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Buriram United Starting 11: Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Goalkeeper), Ratthanakorn Maikami, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Jeong Jae-Yong, Supachok Sarachart, Suphanat Mueanta, Bernardo Cuesta, Ricardo Bueno

1′ – KICK OFF!

15′ – Quarter of an hour played and we are still goalless. An early chance from Oscar has been the only clear chance of the game so far.

20′ – 25 minutes left of this first half. Buriram holding strong.

27′ – Shanghai go close from a free kick!

33′ – Siwarak to the rescue again for Buriram.

40′ – Pansa with a brilliant tackle to deny Hulk!

45+1′ – Shanghai stepping up here, but Siwarak is there again to deny Oscar.

HALF TIME: SHANGHAI SIPG 0-0 BURIRAM UNITED! 

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

60′ – First clear chance for Shanghai in the second half 15 minutes in, but Arnautovic slashes wide!

66′ – Buriram have not had much chances in this game, but they almost produced an opportunity out of nothing there.

71′ – A quick counter from Shanghai, but Hulk cannot strike on target.

72′ And in the very next minute, Arnautovic is denied by Siwarak.

75′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 1-0 BURIRAM UNITED!

85′ – Was that a penalty there for Buriram? Referee says no!

90+2′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 2-0 BURIRAM UNITED! Game over for Buriram!

90+5′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 3-0 BURIRAM UNITED! And Hulk converts from the spot as the scoreline reads harsh on the Thai League 1 club.

FULL TIME: SHANGHAI SIPG 3-0 BURIRAM UNITED

 

