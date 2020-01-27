AFC Champions League 2020: FC Tokyo vs Ceres-Negros FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Japanese giants FC Tokyo will face Philippines Football League outfit Ceres-Negros FC in the play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

PFL champions Ceres-Negros began their ACL 2020 qualification campaign in the Preliminary Round 1 where they overcame Myanmar’s Shan United 3-2 before defeating Thai League outfit Port FC 1-0 in the second round of the preliminaries to book a place in the play-offs.

They will now face a tough challenge against J1 League 2019 runners-up FC Tokyo for a place in the group stages of Asia’s premier club football competition.

K League 1’s FC Seoul take on Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah FA, Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG face Thai League 1 runners-up Buriram United and 2018 champions Kashima Antlers battle Melbourne Victory in other play-off ties in East Asia Zone of ACL 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, UAE’s Al Ain FC face Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, Qatar’s Al Sailiya SC host IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC while their league rivals Esteghlal FC take on Al Rayyan SC in another tie to be played in Doha.

The winner of the ties will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 play-off match between FC Tokyo and Ceres-Negros FC will take place on January 28, 2020 and kicks off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 Play-off tie between FC Tokyo and Ceres-Negros FC.

LIVE Coverage on FOX Sports Asia Network starts at 5:50 PM HKT.