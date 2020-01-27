AFC Champions League 2020: Shanghai SIPG vs Buriram United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Shanghai SIPG will take on Buriram United in the play-off of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai, China PR on Tuesday.

Thai giants Buriram, who began their continental campaign in the preliminary stages this season after finishing runners-up in the 2019 Thai League 1, had overcome Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 in the Preliminary Round 2 held last week to book a spot in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG are beginning their campaign in the play-off stage after finishing third in the Chinese Super League last season.

K League 1’s FC Seoul take on Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah FA, Japan’s FC Tokyo face Philippines Football League winners Ceres-Negros FC and 2018 champions Kashima Antlers battle Melbourne Victory in other play-off ties in East Asia Zone of ACL 2020 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, UAE’s Al Ain FC face Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, Qatar’s Al Sailiya SC host IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC while their league rivals Esteghlal FC take on Al Rayyan SC in another tie to be played in Doha.

The winner of the ties will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 play-off match between Shanghai SIPG and Buriram United will take place on January 28, 2020 and kicks off at 3:00 PM HKT.

The Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai, China PR will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX SPORTS 2 to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 Play-off tie between Shanghai SIPG and Buriram United.

LIVE Coverage on FOX Sports Asia Network starts at 2:50 PM HKT.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Buriram United taking on Shanghai SIPG in the play-offs of the competition and the kick off is at 3:00 PM HKT.

Shanghai SIPG Starting 11: Yan Junling (Goalkeeper), Shi Ke, Yu Hai, Fu Huan, He Guan, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lü Wenjun, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Buriram United Starting 11: Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Goalkeeper), Ratthanakorn Maikami, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Jeong Jae-Yong, Supachok Sarachart, Suphanat Mueanta, Bernardo Cuesta, Ricardo Bueno

WE ARE LIVE! Tune into FOX Sports 2 LIVE right now to watch 🇹🇭 Buriram United take on 🇨🇳 Shanghai SIPG in the play-off of 🏆 @TheAFCCL 2020. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/51qBuSDfl8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

1′ – KICK OFF!

15′ – Quarter of an hour played and we are still goalless. An early chance from Oscar has been the only clear chance of the game so far.

4′ CHANCE FOR SHANGHAI! Marko Arnautovic lays the ball onto Oscar’s path and the Brazilian’s strike from close range is saved by Buriram goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/dLJvUNv4jt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

20′ – 25 minutes left of this first half. Buriram holding strong.

20′ TWENTY MINUTES PLAYED! That very early Oscar attempt has been the closest either of the sides have gone close to scoring in this play-off tie so far. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/9kBm7MYrjY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

27′ – Shanghai go close from a free kick!

27′ OSCAR GOES CLOSE! A free kick just outside the box for Shanghai SIPG, but @oscar8 can only hit the side netting with his effort. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/D1I1IAsqNM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

33′ – Siwarak to the rescue again for Buriram.

33′ CHANCE! Shanghai SIPG with another opportunity and this time it is Marko Arnautovic who has forced a save out of @Changsuek_TH international goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/R1RJLbwyKF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

40′ – Pansa with a brilliant tackle to deny Hulk!

40′ SHANGHAI AGAIN! This time it is Hulk who looked to have a clear path to goal after escaping his marker, but Buriram centre-back Pansa Hemviboon puts in a late challenge to deny him. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/YMFUNtTG6H — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

45+1′ – Shanghai stepping up here, but Siwarak is there again to deny Oscar.

45+1′ SIWARAK SAVES THE DAY AGAIN! Shanghai SIPG almost take the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, but Buriram goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen once again to his team’s rescue with a good save to keep out Oscar. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/OUqCYbxlqW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

HALF TIME: SHANGHAI SIPG 0-0 BURIRAM UNITED!

HALF TIME 🇹🇭 Buriram United have just about managed to keep 🇨🇳 Shanghai SIPG at bay in this @TheAFCCL 2020 play-off tie. It is goalless in China as we head into the half-time break. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/xsaihiJdBP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

SECOND HALF We are underway for the second half at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/mOvCcqtEYy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

60′ – First clear chance for Shanghai in the second half 15 minutes in, but Arnautovic slashes wide!

60′ ARNAUTOVIC CLOSE! Oscar floats in a good cross towards the far post for Marko Arnautovic, but the Austrian forward’s strike is off target! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/bBO1Q71xE1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

66′ – Buriram have not had much chances in this game, but they almost produced an opportunity out of nothing there.

66′ CHANCE FOR BURIRAM! A rare attack from the @thaileague giants. Sasalak Haiprakhon with a cross in from wide and Bernardo Cuesta almost connects with it in front of the goal! Close! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/haAPf6UGMd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

71′ – A quick counter from Shanghai, but Hulk cannot strike on target.

71′ SHANGHAI ON THE COUNTER! A corner for Buriram United gives the home side a chance to counter. Hulk launches the attack and is also at the end of the chance, but the Brazilian’s effort flies wide of the goal. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/SBKsO6sjOU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

72′ And in the very next minute, Arnautovic is denied by Siwarak.

72′ CHANCE FOR SHANGHAI! Marko Arnautovic almost with the opener there, but is denied by Buriram goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen before Pansa Hemviboon clears the danger. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/p6vBSFI00L — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

75′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 1-0 BURIRAM UNITED!

75′ GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 1-0! Shanghai SIPG finally have the lead here as substitute Li Shenglong scores with quarter of an hour left to play in China. Can Buriram strike back and keep their @TheAFCCL hopes alive? #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/zDq4IzuB5A — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

85′ – Was that a penalty there for Buriram? Referee says no!

85′ PENALTY DENIED TO BURIRAM? Referee awards the Thai club with a free kick outside the box after a foul on Narubadin Weerawatnodom, but Buriram United players think they deserved a penalty there! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/MtpDKr3W12 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

90+2′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 2-0 BURIRAM UNITED! Game over for Buriram!

90+2′ GOAL! 2-0 SHANGHAI SIPG! And Shanghai SIPG have sealed the result here as Marko Arnautovic finds the Chinese Super League side’s second goal of the day. Game over for Buriram! #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/yoJiiEqTN0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

90+5′ – GOAL! SHANGHAI SIPG 3-0 BURIRAM UNITED! And Hulk converts from the spot as the scoreline reads harsh on the Thai League 1 club.

90+5′ GOAL! 3-0 SHANGHAI SIPG! Hulk converts from the spot as Shanghai SIPG make it 3-0 in this @TheAFCCL play-off tie. #ACL2020 #SHAvBRU pic.twitter.com/1w15FJWGA6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2020

FULL TIME: SHANGHAI SIPG 3-0 BURIRAM UNITED