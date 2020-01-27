Shanghai SIPG to host Buriram United in ACL 2020 play-off behind closed doors amidst coronavirus fear

Shanghai SIPG will host Buriram United behind closed doors in the AFC Champions League 2020 play-off tie at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai, China PR on Tuesday.

The decision to play the crucial qualification tie between the Chinese Super League giants and Thai League 1 side without supporters was taken due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has killed around 80 people in China.

It is being reported that the Thai club had requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the game be postponed due to the growing public health emergency. But, it has been decided that the fixture can go ahead in Shanghai as planned, but behind closed doors.

“I don’t like closed competitions because football fans are an important part of football games. But taking the current situation into account, the best thing to do will be to play without the supporters,” said Buriram head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

The winner of the play-off tie will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

Thailand already have a representative in the ACL 2020 group stages in the form of domestic champions Chiangrai United and Buriram could join the Beetles as the second Thai side in the competition if they can overcome the strong Chinese challenge.

Buriram, who began their continental campaign in the preliminary stages this season after finishing runners-up in the 2019 Thai League, had overcome Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 in the Preliminary Round 2 held last week to book a spot in the play-offs.

(Photo credit: Buriram United)