UAE Pro-League champions Sharjah FC announce signing of Benfica winger Caio Lucas

2018-19 UAE Pro-League champions Sharjah FC have signed Brazilian winger Caio Lucas Fernandes from Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

The 25-year-old had joined the Primeira Liga club from Emirati side Al Ain FC last year, but the attacker has struggled in Europe and has only won a handful of appearances for the Portuguese club in recent times.

الملك يتعاقد مع البرازيلي كايو لوكاس فريناديز قادماً من نادي بنفيكا البرتغالي بنظام الإعارة لمدة 18 شهراً #معاً_سنعود pic.twitter.com/UK6gG6RKEB — Sharjah نادي الشارقة (@SharjahFC) January 23, 2020

And Sharjah have brought the South American attacker back to UAE on an 18-month loan as they look to strengthen their squad after winning their sixth league title last season.

Sharjah will also appear in the AFC Champions League 2020 where they are pooled with IR Iran’s Persepolis FC, Qatar’s Al Duhail SC and Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun FC in Group C.

Their campaign in the continental competition will begin on February 11 when they host Saudi Professional League side Al Taawoun at the Sharjah Stadium.

Caio had helped Al Ain lift the UAE Pro-League and UAE President’s Cup in 2017-18 while also helping the club reach the final of the AFC Champions League in 2016.

Caio Lucas struggled at #Benfica, but Sharjah will hope he can replicate form with Al Ain: – 121 matches, 49 goals

– 2017/18 #AGLeague winner

– 2018 President’s Cup winner

– 2016 Asian Champions League finalist

– 2018 Fifa Club World Cup finalist

– Silver Ball, 2018 Fifa CWC pic.twitter.com/KAVHkcVIgh — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) January 23, 2020

Before Al Ain, Caio had spent two seasons in Japan with Kashima Antlers where he won the J.League Cup in 2015 and the J1 League in 2016.