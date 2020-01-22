FC Bunyodkor thrash Al Zawraa 4-1; to face Al Ain in AFC Champions League 2020 Play-off

Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor have thrashed Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC in Preliminary Round 2 of AFC Champions League 2020 at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Bunyodkor had qualified for the preliminary stages of ACL 2020 after finishing third in the Uzbekistan Super League while Al Zawraa had booked a place in the second round of the preliminary stages as the 2019 Iraq FA Cup winners.

Hosts Bunyodkor began the game brightly and were awarded a penalty early on which was converted by Murod Khalmukhamedov to give them the lead in the eighth minute.

🇺🇿 Bunyodkor will now face 🇦🇪 Al Ain in the play-off!#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/lfzHyBrozD — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) January 22, 2020

Khumoyun Murtazaev made it 2-0 straight from restart in the second half before Boburbek Farkhadov made it 3-0 to the Uzbeks in the 80th minute.

Murtazaev then added his second in the 85th minute as Al Zawraa ended their continental campaign with a consolation goal from Abbas Qasim in the 89th minute.

The winners will now face UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ain FC at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE on January 28 with the winner booking a place in the group stages of the ACL 2020.

Bunyodkor’s local rivals Lokomotiv Tashkent had crashed out of the AFC Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday after a 1-0 defeat to Tajik Super League outfit FC Istiklol.

(Photo credit: Al Zawraa SC)