AFC Champions League 2020: Tajikistan’s Istiklol set up Al Ahli clash after 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Tashkent

Tajik League champions FC Istiklol defeated Uzbekistan Super League runners-up Lokomotiv Tashkent in Preliminary Round 2 of AFC Champions League 2020 at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Tajikistan international midfielder Dzhalilov Alisher struck the winner from distance on the hour mark to hand the visitors a passage into the Play-offs of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages.

The Lions will now travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Al Ahli Saudi FC, who finished fourth in the Saudi Professional League last season, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 28 with the winner of the tie booking a place in the group stages of ACL 2020.

Meanwhile, FC Bunyodkor, the other Uzbek side in the preliminary stages, will take on Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent on Wednesday.

The two other ties in West Asia Zone of the Preliminary Round 2 have been postponed after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) asked the Persian Gulf Pro Leagues involved in those ties to play their matches at a neutral venue due to security concerns in IR Iran.

Shahr Khodro FC were to take on Riffa SC of Bahrain while Esteghlal FC were to play Kuwait SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday.

However, the Iranian clubs featuring in the competition have threatened to withdraw from ACL 2020 if they are not allowed to play the matches at their respective home venues.

