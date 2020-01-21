Kedah FA brush aside Tai Po FC 5-1 to progress in AFC Champions League 2020 preliminaries

Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah FA demolished Hong Kong Premier League side Tai Po FC 5-1 in Preliminary Round 2 of AFC Champions League 2020 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Kedah entered the preliminary stages of Asia’s premier club football competition by winning the 2019 Malaysia FA Cup while Tai Po were in ACL 2020 qualification phase by virtue of winning their domestic league last season.

It was the home side that took the lead as early as the third minute in front of around 19,000 of their supporters. And it was Ivorian forward Kipre Tchetche, acquired from league rivals Terengganu FC, who struck the opener for Kedah.

Tchetche will have his second of the night in the 23rd minute scoring from a Rizal Ghazali assist. Tai Po’s game went from bad to worse in the 34th minute when they were down to 10 men after a red card to Sun Ming Him.

The Red Eagles capitalised and found their third two minutes after restart through Hadin Azman who also struck Kedah’s fourth in the 66th minute.

Tai Po reduced the deficit two minutes later through Chan Man Fai, but Tchetche completed his hattrick in the second minute of injury time to inflict a 5-1 defeat on the Hong Kong outfit.

Kedah will now travel to Korea Republic to face K League outfit FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on January 28 where the winner books a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

(Photo credit: Kedah FA)