Ceres-Negros edge Port FC 1-0 to set up FC Tokyo clash in AFC Champions League 2020 Play-off

Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC edged Port FC 1-0 in the Preliminary Round 2 of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

2019 PFL winners Ceres-Negros had overcome 2019 Myanmar National League champions Shan United 3-2 in the first preliminary round of the ACL 2020 last week while 2019 Thai FA Cup winners Port FC were entering the continental competition in the second stage of the qualifiers.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between the two sides in Bangkok and there was nothing to separate the two sides as they went into the half-time break goalless.

However, Ceres took the lead six minutes after the restart as Stephan Schrock struck, aided by an OJ Porteria assist, which ended up being the only goal of the qualification tie.

The Bacolod-based club will now travel to Japan to take on J1 League 2019 runners-up FC Tokyo at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on January 28 with the winner progressing to the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020.

🇵🇭 Ceres Negros edge 🇹🇭 Port FC and they will face 🇯🇵 FC Tokyo in the play-off round!#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/0FNkPC3s68 — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Port FC’s campaign in the continental competitions ends with the defeat to the Philippines Football League outfit.

(Photo credit: Ceres-Negros FC)