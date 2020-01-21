Bali United end AFC Champions League 2020 campaign after 5-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory

Bali United are out of the running for a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 after suffering a 5-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory at the AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

The Indonesian champions had defeated Singapore Premier League outfit Tampines Rovers 5-3 in the Preliminary Round 1 of the ACL 2020 last week to reach the second round, but it is Victory who progress to take on ACL 2018 winners Kashima Antlers in the play-off next week.

An Indonesia side had not won against an Australia club since 2007 in the competition and the home side were expected to run away with the result in Melbourne on Tuesday. However, Bali gave the A-League side a good run for their money, at least in the first half.

Victory began the game strongly with Robbie Kruse and Andrew Nabbout going close in the opening exchanges while winger Elvis Kamsoba and full back Adama Traore were giving plenty of trouble for the Bali United defence along the left flank.

But when the goal came, it came from Melbourne’s right wing. Storm Roux crossed in for Kamsoba in the middle who backheeled the ball onto the path of Migjen Basha and the Albanian midfielder put the hosts ahead as early as the 14th minute.

Instead of dropping their shoulders, the visitors stepped up their game after going behind. Melvin Platje had a header wide in the 20th minute and then the Bali forward did well to strike on the turn after Dias Angga Putra’s ball into the box eight minutes later, albeit off target.

Bali’s best chance of the first period came at the half-hour mark when Ricky Fajrin crossed the ball in from the byline aimed at Melvin Platje and Paulo Sergio lurking in the middle. It was Platje who connected to the delivery first, but ballooned his shot over from a point-blank range.

Goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan had to produce an acrobatic save to deny Kruse in the 34th minute before Paulo Sergio tested Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas at the other end in the very next minute from a Bali counter.

Willian Pacheco also went close for the Liga 1 side in the first half, but Melbourne finished the half on a high as Josh Hope found their second in the 38th minute.

Second half saw the A-League side on top of their game and veteran Socceroos forward Kruse found his goal in the 59th minute assisted by Anthony Lesiotis to put daylight between the two sides.

Bali had to wait until the 70th minute to record their first shot of the second period when substitute Muhammad Rachmat fired over from inside the box. Rachmat would test shot-stopper Thomas again later in the half, but Victory had very well sealed the result by then.

Former Sweden international Ola Toivonen planted a spectacular volley in the back of the net in the 82nd minute before Kamsoba found a goal for his own in the dying minutes to seal the 5-0 win for the Australians.

They will now face J1 League outfit Kashima at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on January 28 with the winner securing a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2020. Meanwhile, Bali United will return home and has the AFC Cup 2020 to look forward to.

