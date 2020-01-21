LIVE: AFC Champions League 2020 – Buriram United vs Ho Chi Minh City FC

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United are taking on Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC in the preliminary round two of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Tuesday.

Thai giants Buriram had to settle for a runners-up spot in the Thai top division last season and begin their campaign in the preliminary stages of the continental competition along with V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC.

There are four preliminary round two ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Malaysia Super League side Kedah FA facing Hong Kong Premier League’s Tai Po FC, A-League side Melbourne Victory facing Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United and Thailand’s Port FC taking on Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkar face Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC, Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC face Bahrain’s Riffa SC and another Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC take on Kuwait SC.

Buriram United vs Ho Chi Minh City FC in Preliminary Round 2 of the 2020 AFC Champions League will kick off at 7.30 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC Champions League match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Buriram United taking on Ho Chi Minh City FC in Preliminary Round 2 of the competition and the kick off is at 7.30 PM HKT.

Here are the Starting 11s for both Buriram United and Ho Chi Minh City FC today.

The winner of this tie will progress to the play-off stages of the competition where they will take on Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG for a place in the group stages of ACL 2020.

Players are on the field. Kick off coming up shortly.

1′ – KICK OFF!

3′ – Chance for Nguyen Cong Phuong inside the box, but the new Ho Chi Minh City forward strikes wide as he is brought down by a hard tackle from Buriram defence.

15′ – Quarter of an hour played. No clear chances for either sides so far.

21′ – BIG ESCAPE FOR BURIRAM! Sasalak Haiprakhon fails to deal with a long ball into the box letting possession to Tran Phi Son who rounds goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen, but the Buriram defence recovers before the Ho Chi Minh City captain can fire into the goal.

29′ – HO CHI MINH CITY HIT THE WOODWORK! Ngo Hoang Thinh’s free kick has pushed onto the crossbar by Buriram goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen. The home side are living dangerously at the Chang Arena.

38′ – Free kick in from right by Sasalak Haiprakhon, but the delivery is just a little too high for the head of the Buriram attacker in front of the goal!

45′ – One minute added on!

HALF TIME: BURIRAM UNITED 0-0 HO CHI MINH CITY FC!

It’s been goalless at the Chang Arena as we head for the half-time break, but it is visitors Ho Chi Minh City who have looked the better of the two sides in the first 45 minutes.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

53′ – GOAL! BURIRAM UNITED 1-0 Ho Chi Minh City FC!

It is Buriram United who score against the run of play as Bernardo Cuesta slots in a cross after some good work from Narubadin Weerawatnodom on the wing.

72′ – GOAL! BURIRAM UNITED 2-0 Ho Chi Minh City FC!

It’s another new signing who gets his name on the scoresheet as Ricardo Bueno scores from a corner kick! Buriram now have a two-goal cushion against the visiting Ho Chi Minh City FC.

77′ – GOAL! Buriram United 2-1 HO CHI MINH CITY FC!

Ho Chi Minh City FC have reduced the deficit here as Pape Diakite heads in a cross from Tran Phi Son! Game on!

85′ – Five minutes left for Ho Chi Minh City to find an equaliser.

90′ – Three minutes added on!

FULL TIME: BURIRAM UNITED 2-1 HO CHI MINH CITY FC!

Buriram United edge Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 to set up a clash with Shanghai SIPG in the play-off stage of AFC Champions League 2020.