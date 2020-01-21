LIVE: AFC Champions League 2020 – Melbourne Victory vs Bali United

A-League outfit Melbourne Victory are hosting Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United in the preliminary round two of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

The Australian club are joining Asia’s premier club football competition in the second round of the preliminary stage this season while Bali had defeated Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers 5-3 in the first round last week to book a place in the next stage.

There are four preliminary round two ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Malaysia Super League side Kedah FA facing Hong Kong Premier League’s Tai Po FC, Thailand’s Buriram United battling Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC and Port FC taking on Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkar face Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC, Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC face Bahrain’s Riffa SC and another Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC take on Kuwait SC.

Melbourne Victory vs Bali United in Preliminary Round 2 of the 2020 AFC Champions League will kick off at 4.35 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC Champions League match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Melbourne Victory taking on Indonesian champions Bali United in Preliminary Round 2 of the competition and the kick off is at 4.35 PM HKT.

Here’s how Bali United will line up for today’s match:

And here’s the Starting 11 of hosts Melbourne Victory!

Winners of this tie will take on 2018 AFC Champions League winners Kashima Antlers in the play-off for a place in the group stages of the 2020 competition.

Players are on the pitch! Kick off is imminent.

1′ – KICK OFF!

Bali United are in their white away kits today while Melbourne Victory are sporting their trademark navy blue home kit.

3′ – Chance for Victory as full back Adama Traore delivers a cross from the left, but Robbie Kruse can’t convert in the middle.

7′ – Australia international forward Andrew Nabbout tries to curl one into the top corner, but his effort flies wide of the goal.

8′ – And then Nabbout hits the side netting! Melbourne Victory are toying with the Bali United defence here in Melbourne.

13′ – Elvis Kamsoba gets inside the box and cuts back for Kruse whose shot lacks the power and comfortably collected by Wawan Hendrawan.

14′ – GOAL! MELBOURNE VICTORY 1-0 Bali United!

This time, the attack comes from the right through Storm Roux who crosses into the middle where Kamsoba back heels the ball into the path of Migjen Basha. And Basha does the rest as he fires Victory to a 1-0 lead.

19′ – Kamsoba with an overhead kick, but the acrobatic effort is off target!

20′ – Chance for Bali United as Fadil Sausu’s ball into the box is headed wide by Melvin Platje.

22′ – Melbourne Victory hit the WOODWORK and then, Kamsoba can’t put the ball past Hendrawan on the follow up.

28′ – Bali United go CLOSE! Cross from Dias Angga Putra comes in from the right and Melvin Platje with a shot on the turn that goes just over the goal!

30′ – CHANCE FOR BALI! Ricky Fajrin crosses the ball in from the byline and Melvin Platje and Paulo Sergio are in the middle to make the connection. It is Platje who connects to it first, but balloons it over almost from a point blank range! THAT WAS CLOSE!

34′ – Shot from Robbie Kruse and Wawan Hendrawan makes a great save to deny him!

35′ – BALI DENIED! Bali United launch a counter and Paulo Sergio is on the ball and tries his luck from the distance. But Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas punches it out for a corner kick!

37′ – Yabes Roni with a cross and Willian Pacheco’s backheel shot rolls wide of the goal.

38′ – GOAL! MELBOURNE VICTORY 2-0 Bali United.

Despite the Bali United attacks, it is the hosts who take the lead as Josh Hope has the simplest of finishes after being found by Kruse.

45′ – One minute added on.

HALF TIME: MELBOURNE VICTORY 2-0 BALI UNITED!

Melbourne Victory might be leading 2-0 in this AFC Champions League Preliminary Round 2 tie, but Indonesian champions Bali United have given them a run for their money here.

We lead at the break thanks to goals by Migjen Basha and @Hopey76 #MELvBAL #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/Ze4NztGLQH — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 21, 2020

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

59′ – GOAL! MELBOURNE VICTORY 3-0 Bali United!

Robbie Kruse has his goal as he has the ball in the back of the net from an Anthony Lesiotis cross.

70′ – CHANCE for Bali United! Melvin Platje plays the ball to Muhammad Rachmat who fires over from inside the box — Bali’s first shot of the second half.

82′ – GOAL! MELBOURNE VICTORY 4-0 Bali United!

Former Sunderland man Ola Toivonen with a stunning volley to give Victory their fourth goal!

90′ – GOAL! MELBOURNE VICTORY 5-0 Bali United!

Elvis Kamsoba finally has his goal as Melbourne Victory have a fifth of the day. Five goals, five different scorers!

90′ – Two minutes added on!

FULL TIME: MELBOURNE VICTORY 5-0 BALI UNITED!

It’s Melbourne Victory who progress to face Kashima Antlers in the play-offs of the ACL 2020 while Bali United return home and can look forward to their campaign in the AFC Cup 2020.