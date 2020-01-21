AFC Champions League 2020: Port FC vs Ceres-Negros FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thai League 1 outfit Port FC will take on Philippines Football League side Ceres-Negros FC in the preliminary round two of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Port FC are joining Asia’s premier club football competition in the second round of the preliminary stage while Philippines champions Ceres-Negros had to overcome Myanmar National League side Shan United 3-2 in the first round to book a place in the next stage.

There are four preliminary round two ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Malaysia Super League side Kedah FA facing Hong Kong Premier League’s Tai Po FC, Thailand’s Buriram United battling Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC and A-League outfit Melbourne Victory taking on Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkar face Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC, Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC face Bahrain’s Riffa SC and another Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC take on Kuwait SC.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Port FC and Ceres-Negros FC will take place on January 21, 2020 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The PAT Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.