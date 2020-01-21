AFC Champions League 2020: Kedah FA vs Tai Po FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Kedah FA will face Tai Po FC in the preliminary round two of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Malaysia Super League outfit Kedah and Hong Kong Premier League champions Tai Po are entering Asia’s premier club football competition in the second round of the preliminary stages.

There are four preliminary round two ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Thailand’s Buriram United taking on Vietnam’s Ho Ch Minh City FC, Thailand’s Port FC facing Philippines’ Ceres–Negros FC and A-League outfit Melbourne Victory taking on Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United.

Meanwhile, in the West Asia Zone, Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkar face Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC, Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent take on FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC face Bahrain’s Riffa SC and another Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC take on Kuwait SC.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Kedah FA and Tai Po FC will take place on January 21, 2020 and kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Kedah FA taking on Tai Po in Preliminary Round 2 of the competition and the kick off is at 9.00 PM HKT.

Here’s how Kedah FA line up for this continental clash.

1′ – KICK OFF!

3′ – GOAL! KEDAH FA 1-0 Tai Po FC!

Kedah’s new striker Tchetche Kipre is off the mark as he scores as early as the third minute to give the Malaysia Super League outfit a 1-0 lead against their Hong Kong Premier League opponents.

Ini pula merupakan rakaman sesi memanaskan badan kedua-dua pasukan untuk perlawanan pusingan kedua kelayakan @TheAFCCL pada malam ini.#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/0QT7epZjYA — FOX Sports Malaysia (@FOXSportsMY) January 21, 2020

20′ – A reminder that winners of this tie will place Korea Republic’s FC Seoul in the play-off for a place in the group stages of ACL 2020.

23′ – GOAL! KEDAH FA 2-0 Tai Po FC!

Tchetche Kipre with his second goal of the evening at the Darul Aman Stadium! Kedah are running away with his game now.

Pasukan Kedah menambah gol yang kedua pada minit ke-21. 2-0. Penjaring: Tchteche Kipre.

Pengumpan: Rizal Ghazali.#ACL2020 — FOX Sports Malaysia (@FOXSportsMY) January 21, 2020

34′ – RED CARD! Tai Po FC are down to 10 men after referee brandishes a red card to Sun Ming Him.

HALF TIME: KEDAH FA 2-0 TAI PO FC!

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

47′ – GOAL! KEDAH FA 3-0 Tai Po FC!

It is Hadin Azman who makes it 3-0 to the Malaysians soon after the restart.

Pasukan Kedah menjaringkan gol mereka yang ketiga menerusi kombinasi yang menarik dalam kotak penalti Wofoo Tai Po. 3-0. Penjaring: Hadin Azman.

Pengumpan: Tchteche Kipre.#ACL2020 — FOX Sports Malaysia (@FOXSportsMY) January 21, 2020

66′ – GOAL! KEDAH FA 4-0 Tai Po FC!

Hadin Azman has his second of the night as Malaysia Super League side are running away with the win here.

68′ – GOAL! Kedah FA 4-1 TAI PO FC!

The Hong Kong visitors finally have a goal as they reduce the deficit through Chan Man Fai.

80′ – Today’ attendance at the Darul Aman Stadium — A cool 19,803 people.

Jumlah kehadiran penonton di Stadium Darul Aman pada malam ini: 19,803. Tahniah kepada para penyokong pasukan Kedah, terutamanya mereka yang tinggal di Alor Setar.#ACL2020 — FOX Sports Malaysia (@FOXSportsMY) January 21, 2020



90′ – We go into the second-half injury time.

90+2′ – GOAL! KEDAH FA 5-1 Tai Po FC!

Kipre Tchetche has his hattrick as he fires in Kedah’s fifth in the second-half injury time.

FULL TIME: KEDAH FA 5-1 TAI PO FC!

The Malaysia Super League club have progressed from the Preliminary Round 2 and will now face FC Seoul in the Play-off for the AFC Champions League 2020 group stages.