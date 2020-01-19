Iran clubs to pull out of AFC Champions League 2020 after denied to host matches at home by AFC

Four Persian Gulf Pro League clubs have threatened to withdraw from AFC Champions League 2020 after they were denied permission to host their home matches in IR Iran.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had informed the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) that the Iranian clubs will not be allowed to host AFC Champions League matches at home due to security concerns.

However, the Iranian football federation and the four clubs who will participate in this season’s AFC Champions League have decided to take a strong stand against the AFC decision.

Iranian media reporting that AFC (Asian Football Confederation) has informed #Iran it will not be hosting any international football matches on Iranian soil due to security concerns. Officials here angered, as a result all Iranian teams have pulled out of the AFC champions league — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 18, 2020

“We’ve sent a letter to AFC, acknowledging them that we will withdraw from the competition if they want to ban our country from hosting the matches,” FFIRI acting president Heydar Baharvand was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

“The four Iranian clubs will stand against the AFC’s unfair decision and the federation will support whatever decisions they make,” he added.

The four clubs from the country featuring in ACL 2020 are Perspeolis FC, Sepahan SC, Shahr Khodro FC and Esteghlal FC.

AFC Champions League 2019: Persepolis FC 1-1 Pakhtakor Tashkent – Mario Budimir (25′)

While Persepolis and Sepahan will begin their campaign in the group stages of the ACL, Shahr Khodro and Esteghal are set to begin their involvement on Tuesday in the Preliminary Round 2 of the competition.

While Esteghlal are scheduled to face Kuwait SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Shahr Khodro are to host Bahrian’s Riffa SC at the Imam Reza Stadium in Mashhad.

“The majority of the Iranian people are not satisfied with the AFC’s decision and it’s an insult to our nation. To host the competition is our right and we will strongly defend our right,” Baharvand said.

❌ The Asian Football Confederation has decided that due to the political turmoil and unrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran, @TheAFCCL games that involve Iranian clubs will be moved to a neutral venue. The AFC received a request letter from Kuwait SC. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ed81yNqF6G — Persian Soccer (@PersianFutbol) January 17, 2020

“We will not accept the situation and our clubs will not budge an inch on their decision to withdraw from the competition and the federation as well as Iran’s Sports Ministry will support them. Iran is a safe country and our league is the highest attended in Asia. There is no reason to play in neutral field,” he said.