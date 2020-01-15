AFC Champions League 2020: Who will face who in Preliminary Round 2 of ACL 2020

A new season of AFC Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with eight teams fighting it out to clear the first hurdle in the qualifying play-offs for Asia’s premier club football competition.

There were wins for Bahrain’s Riffa SC, Kuwait’s Kuwait SC, Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC and Indonesia’s Bali United FC in the Preliminary Round 1 ties at the expense of India’s Chennai City FC, Jordan’s Al Faisaly SC, Myanmar’s Shan United and Singapore’s Tampines Rovers.

The victors will now progress to the Preliminary Round 2 of the ACL 2020 scheduled to be held next week while the losers will have to be content with a place in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Ceres Negros advance to the second round of Preliminary Stage. They will face 🇹🇭 Port FC!#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/RzsNTh3gYK — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) January 14, 2020

In the Preliminary Round 2 of ACL 2020, the four qualifiers from Round 1 will be joined by 12 teams that enter the competition in this round including Thailand’s Port FC and Buriram United, Malaysia’s Kedah FA and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The winners of the eight Round 2 ties will then progress to the Play-Off Round where they will be joined by another eight new teams with whom they will battle for a place in the group stages of this season’s AFC Champions League.

AFC Champions League 2020 – Preliminary Round 2 Fixtures

West Asia Zone

January 22 – FC Bunyodkar (Uzbekistan) vs Al Zawraa SC (Iraq) – JAR Stadium, Tashkent

January 21 – Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) vs FC Istiklol (Tajikistan) – Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent

January 21 – Shahr Khodro FC (IR Iran) vs Riffa SC (Bahrain) – Imam Reza Stadium, Mashhad

January 21 – Esteghlal FC (IR Iran) vs Kuwait SC (Kuwait) – Azadi Stadium, Tehran

East Asia Zone

January 21 – Kedah FA (Malaysia) vs Tai Po FC (Hong Kong) – Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar

January 21 – Buriram United (Thailand) vs Ho Chi Minh City FC (Vietnam) – Chang Arena, Buriram

January 21 – Port FC (Thailand) vs Ceres-Negros FC (Philippines) – PAT Stadium, Bangkok

January 21 – Melbourne Victory (Australia) vs Bali United (Indonesia) – AAMI Park, Melbourne