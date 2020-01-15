Kuwait SC, Riffa SC progress to next round of AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages

Kuwait Premier League champions Kuwait SC and Bahraini Premier League winners Riffa SC recorded wins in the Preliminary Round 1 of the AFC Champions League 2020 on Wednesday.

Riffa SC travelled to India to face I-League 2018-19 champions Chennai City FC at the Arena in Ahmedabad and recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Indian outfit in a closely-contested 90 minutes of football.

Bahrain international forward Mahdi Abduljabbar scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute to send 12-time Bahraini champions Riffa to the Preliminary Round 2 of Asia’s premier club football competition.

They will now face IR Iran’s Shahr Khodro FC, who finished fourth in last season’s Persian Gulf Pro League, on January 21.

Meanwhile, in the other West Asia Zone qualification tie of the day, Kuwait SC needed extra time to overcome Jordan’s Al Faisaly SC 2-1 at the Amman International Stadium.

Anas Al-Jbarat had given hosts Al Faisaly the lead in the 10th minute of the game, but seasoned Kuwait international forward Yousef Nasser struck the equaliser for the visitors in the 34th minute.

That goal took the game into the extra time where Fahad Al Hajeri scored with one minute left to send Kuwait SC through to the next round.

Kuwait SC will now face Iranian giants Esteghlal SC at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on January 21.

Philippines’ Ceres-Negros SC and Indonesia’s Bali United had progressed from the East Asia Zone of the AFC Champions League 2020 earlier in the day.