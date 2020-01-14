AFC Champions League 2020: Ceres-Negros enter next round after 3-2 win over Shan United

Ceres-Negros FC have defeated Shan United 3-2 in the Preliminary Round 1 of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

The Philippines Football League champions will now progress to the Preliminary Round 2 of the ACL 2020 where they will take on Thai League 1 opposition Port FC at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok on January 21.

Ceres went into the lead early against the Myanmar National League winners as Hikaru Minegishi got into the box and delivered the ball into the middle which was fired first time into the goal by Senegalese forward Robert Lopez Mendy as early as the fifth minute.

Bienvenido Maranon had the opportunity to double the Busmen’s lead in the 21st minute when he was set up by Mike Ott inside the box, but the Spanish forward could only drag his shot wide of the goal.

However, there was no denying Maranon in the 40th minute when the Spaniard met with a cross from OJ Porteria and the ball ended up in the back of the net via a deflection off Shan midfielder Daniel Tagoe.

It was a dominant display from the hosts as Shan failed to record a single shot in the first 45 minutes. And that pattern was to continue for the start of the second half, until Shan conjured up a goal out of nowhere in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Hein Phyo Win floated in a cross from the right and Zin Min Tun got between two Ceres defenders to head in and reduce their deficit to 2-1 with quarter of an hour left to play.

However, Porteria restored the two-goal lead for the Busmen in the 79th minute turning in a mishit shot from Ott into the goal only for Shan to reply once again through Djedje Maximin Djawa and make it 3-2 with three minutes left on the clock.

However, the Filipinos held on to book a spot in the next round of the continental competition at the expense of the Myanmar outfit.