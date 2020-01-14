LIVE: AFC Champions League 2020 – Tampines Rovers vs Bali United

Bali United are facing Tampines Rovers in the preliminary round one of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

Bali United qualified for the preliminary stages of Asia’s premier club football competition by winning the 2019 Indonesia Liga 1 while Tampines Rovers were runners-up in the 2019 Singapore Premier League.

The two sides had met in the preliminary stages of the AFC Champions League back in the 2018 season when it was Bali who emerged as 3-1 winners at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Sadium thanks to goals from Fadil Sausu, Ilija Spasojevic and Hanis Saghara.

There are two preliminary round one ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Philippines Football League outfit Ceres-Negros FC taking on Myanmar National League champions Shan United in the other fixture.

Meanwhile, in the South Asia Zone, India’s Chennai City FC are taking on Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club in one fixture while Jordan’s Al Faisaly SC take on Kuwait’s Al Kuwait SC in the other play-off tie.

Tampines Rovers vs Bali United in Preliminary Round 1 of the 2020 AFC Champions League will kick off at 7.30 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC Champions League match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Preliminary Round 1 of the AFC Champions League 2020. We have Tampines Rovers taking on Bali United in the play-off tie today and the kick off is at 7.30 PM HKT.

Tampines Rovers Starting 11: Zulfairuuz Rudy (Goalkeeper), Daniel Bennett, Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah, Madhu Mohana, Shah Shahiran, Kyoga Nakamura, Huzaifah Aziz, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Jordan Webb, Boris Kopitovic

Bali United Starting 11: Wawan Hedrawan (Goalkeeper), Willian Pacheco, Leonard Tupamahu, Andhika Wijaya, Ricky Fajrin, Brwa Nouri, Fadil Sausu, Paulo Sergio, Stefano Lilipaly, Yabes Roni, Melvin Platje

Players are in the tunnel at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore and are now making their way out to the pitch.

A quick reminder that the winners of this tie will face A-League outfit Melbourne Victory in the Preliminary Round 2 of ACL 2020 at the AAMI Park, Melbourne on January 21, 2020.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Some team news as the teams settle in! Montenegrin forward Boris Kopitovic, acquired from OFK Petrovac, makes his debut for the Stags while Bali United are without key duo Ilija Spasojevic and Irfan Bachdim for their trip to Singapore.

8′ – GOAL! Tampines Rovers 0-1 BALI UNITED!

Irwan Shah makes a hash of backpass playing it to Bali United forward Melvin Platje who sees Tampines goalkeeper Zulfairuuz Rudy off his line and lobs him from a long distance! Bali United 1-0!!

10′ – Meanwhile, Ceres-Negros FC have taken a 1-0 lead against Shan United in the other East Asia Zone play-off match — the goal coming from Robert Lopez Mendy!

13′ – GOAL! Tampines Rovers 0-2 BALI UNITED!

Melvin Platje with the second goal as Stefano Lilipaly, with his back to the goal, cushions the ball to Platje who fires it into the far post. 2-0!

21′ – First chance for Tampines Rovers as Irwan Shah fires one over the goal from inside the box.

24′ – Close from Tampines! The corner kick is delivered towards the far post and Bali goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan completely misses his punch giving Jordan Webb a chance to head in. But his header is off target.

30′ – Half an hour played.

43′ – GOAL! TAMPINES ROVERS 1-2 Bali United!

Tampines Rovers have pulled one back as their new signing Boris Kopitovic battles Leonard Tupamahu, gets into the box and fires one in from a tight angle. It’s now Tampines Rovers 1, Bali United 2.

HALF TIME: TAMPINES ROVERS 1-2 BALI UNITED!

It looked like Bali United were running away with the game, but some individual brilliance from Kopitovic has given Tampines Rovers a life line as we head into the half-time break.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

53′ – GOAL! TAMPINES ROVERS 2-2 Bali United!

Zehrudin Mehmedovic with a pass that splits the Bali United defence and sends Jordan Webb through on goal and the Canadian forward makes no mistake to equalise for Tampines Rovers! What a comeback from the Singapore Premier League side.

66′ – Melvin Platje almost has his hattrick for Bali United, but Tampines goalkeeper Zulfairuuz Rudy does extremely well to deny him.

68′ – GOAL! TAMPINES ROVERS 3-2 Bali United!

What a turnaround! Kopitovic plays in a cross from the left and Bali United defender Rahmat Syamsuddin turns the ball into his own goal via a deflected off goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan! It’s now Tampines who lead!

80′ – Bali United score, but it’s OFFSIDE!

Rahmat Syamsuddin has the ball in the back of the net, but the assistant referee raises the flag for offside. Questionable decision there. It would have been the equaliser for Bali.

82′ – GOAL! Tampines Rovers 3-3 BALI UNITED!

Rahmat this time has his goal after a pass from Stefano Lilipaly. We are back level with eight minutes left to play!

90′ – Three minutes added on!

END OF 90 MINUTES: TAMPINES ROVERS 3-3 BALI UNITED!

We are headed for extra time!

91′ – FIRST HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

100′ – GOAL! Tampines Rovers 3-4 BALI UNITED!

Stefano Lilipaly with the goal in the extra time! Will that be enough for Bali United to book a place in the next round?

105′ – HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: TAMPINES ROVERS 3-4 BALI UNITED!

106′ – SECOND HALF OF EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

115′ – GOAL! Tampines Rovers 3-5 BALI UNITED!

Sidik Saimima has scored Bali United’s fifth and it’s surely game over for the Singaporeans now

FULL TIME: TAMPINES ROVERS 3-5 BALI UNITED!

It will be Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United who will travel to Australia to face Melbourne Victory in the Preliminary Round 2 of the AFC Champions League next week.