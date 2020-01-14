AFC Champions League 2020: Tampines Rovers vs Bali United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Bali United will face Tampines Rovers in the preliminary round one of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

Bali United qualified for the preliminary stages of Asia’s premier club football competition by winning the 2019 Indonesia Liga 1 while Tampines Rovers were runners-up in the 2019 Singapore Premier League.

There are two preliminary round one ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Philippines Football League outfit Ceres-Negros FC taking on Cambodia League champions Shan United in the other fixture.

Meanwhile, in the South Asia Zone, India’s Chennai City FC are taking on Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club in one fixture while Jordan’s Al Faisaly SC take on Kuwait’s Al Kuwait SC in the other play-off tie.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Tampines Rovers and Bali United will take place on January 14, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Philippines can tune into 5 Plus Channel, ESPN5.com, and Sports5 Facebook page to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stage match between Ceres-Negros FC and Shan United.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.