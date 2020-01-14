AFC Champions League 2020: Ceres-Negros FC vs Shan United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Ceres-Negros FC will face Shan United in the preliminary round one of the AFC Champions League 2020 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Ceres-Negros qualified for the preliminary stages of Asia’s premier club football competition by winning the 2019 Philippines Football League while Shan were crowned the champions of the Cambodian League last season.

There are two preliminary round one ties taking place in the East Asia Zone on Tuesday with Singapore Premier League outfit Tampines Rovers taking on Indonesia Liga 1 champions Bali United in the other fixture.

Meanwhile, in the South Asia Zone, India’s Chennai City FC are taking on Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club in one fixture while Jordan’s Al Faisaly SC take on Kuwait’s Al Kuwait SC in the other play-off tie of the AFC Champions League 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Ceres-Negros FC and Shan United will take place on January 14, 2020 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Philippines can tune into 5 Plus Channel, ESPN5.com, and Sports5 Facebook page to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stage match between Ceres-Negros FC and Shan United.