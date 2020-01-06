Former Chelsea winger Marko Marin joins Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli FC

Former Werder Bremen and Chelsea winger Marko Marin has completed a transfer to Saudi Professional League club Al Ahli Saudi FC.

The 30-year-old German attacker has been with Serbian SuperLiga outfit Red Star Belgrade since 2018 and scored 11 goals in 56 appearances for the club including finding the back of the net twice in the UEFA Champions League.

“Al Ahli board led by president Ahmad Al-Sayegh reached an agreement with the German attacking midfielder Marin will complete his transfer from Red Star Belgrade and sign his contract with Al-Ahli after passing his medical,” the Saudi club posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Not much later, Al Ahli confirmed that Marin had passed his medical examination and become a new Lion.

Al Ahli had finished fourth in the 2018-19 Saudi Pro League season and qualifying for the AFC Champions League 2020.

Marko Marin is in the house! 🇩🇪 Al-Ahli board led by President Ahmad Al-Sayegh reached an agreement with the German attacking midfielder Marin will complete his transfer from Red Star Belgrade and sign his contract with Al-Ahli after passing his medical#AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/DnR7rYAcHc — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) January 5, 2020

They are currently fourth in the table after collecting 23 points from 12 matches — six less than league leaders Al Nassr FC who have played a match more.