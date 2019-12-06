The 2019 AFC Champions League ended with Al Hilal beating Urawa Red Diamonds in a two-legged final. However, the Southeast Asian sides present in the competition disappointed yet again, as they failed to make it past the group stage. The 2020 ACL play-off draw has been made and here’s who Buriram United and Port FC will be up against.

Thailand’s Buriram United will take on Vietnam’s Ho Chih Minh City in the preliminary round 2 of the 2020 AFC Champions League. Port FC, who finished third in the 2019 Thai League 1 will play the winner of preliminary round 1 match-up, between Shan United and Ceres-Negros.

Meanwhile, 2019 Thai League 1 champion Chiangrai United have been handed a direct entry into the competition’s group stage.

Buriram United endured heartbreak on the final day of the 2019 Thai top division, as a draw saw them drop down to second. Chiangrai United took advantage of the same and leapfrogged them to claim their first even Thai League 1 trophy.

The Thunder Castles, as a result, will be hoping to move on quickly from the disappointing end to their season, with the qualifiers coming up in January. They will face V League 1 runners-up Ho Chih Minh City, who finished five points behind eventual champions Hanoi FC.