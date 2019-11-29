JDT star Safawi Rasid’s screamer among nominations for AFC Champions League 2019 Goal of the Season

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Malaysia star Safawi Rasid’s goal against Shandong Luneng has been shortlisted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the AFC Champions League 2019 Goal of the Season prize.

The 22-year-old bagged the stunning goal against Shandong on Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League as the Southern Tigers made their maiden appearance in the group stages of Asia’s premier club competition.

JDT were trailing 2-0 to the Chinese Super League outfit when Safawi cut inside from the right and struck a left-footer which curled into the top corner leaving the Shandong goalkeeper with no chance whatsoever to make a save.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 JDT (Safawi Rasid 59′)

Though JDT bowed out of the group stages after giving a good account of themselves among the continent’s biggest clubs, Safawi’s goal is among the 10 strikes that have been shortlisted for the best goal of the ACL 2019.

Other goals in the list are Islom Tukhtakhujaev for PFC Lokomotiv vs Al Wahda, Gonzalo Viera for Al Rayyan vs Al Ittihad, Serginho for Kashima Antlers vs JDT, Shojae Khalilzadeh for Persepolis vs Al Ahli, Khojiakbar Alijonov for Pakhtakor vs Al Sadd, Kim Dae-won for Daegu FC vs Melbourne Victory, Romarinho for Al Ittihad vs Al Rayyan, Khalid Muneer for Al Duhail vs Al Hilal and Fabricio for Urawa Red Diamonds vs Guangzhou Evergrande.

Fans can vote for the Best Goal of AFC Champions League 2019 here!