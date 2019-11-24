Al Hilal see off Urawa Red Diamonds to win AFC Champions League 2019

Al Hilal have ended a 19-year wait to be crowned champions of Asia again as they won AFC Champions League 2019 on Sunday after beating Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 to claim a 3-0 aggregate final triumph.

Having claimed a slender victory on home soil a fortnight ago courtesy of an Andre Carrillo effort, Al Hilal backed up that performance at Saitama Stadium 2002 as second-half goals by Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis sealed their first ACL crown since 2000.

74′ GOAL! 1-0 @AlHilal_En (2-0 on aggregate) The visitors cut @REDSOFFICIAL open on the break and Al Dawsari finishes off the lovely move! Surely that’s enough now for the Saudi side to clinch the #ACL2019…#URAvHIL #ACLFinal pic.twitter.com/ypnRXqXlHP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 24, 2019

In doing so, the Saudi Professional League outfit are now the joint most-successful team in the competition alongside Pohang Steelers with three titles, and have brought the trophy back to the West following the East’ domination for the past seven years.

As expected in such a high-stakes encounter, the two teams looked nervous in the opening exchanges and had to endure a handful of shaky moments despite both showing their fair share of endeavour in pushing forward.

While it was Al Hilal who eventually settled the quicker of the two teams, the hosts were the ones to issue the first real warning shot in the 23rd minute.

Shinzo Koroki embarked on an enterprising run down the left as he brushed off the attentions of Jang Hyun-soo before his cross was cushioned by Kazuki Nagasawa into the path of Takahiro Sekine, only for his goal-bound effort to be bravely blocked by Ali Al-Bulaihi in front of his goalkeeper.

Despite being in possession of the aggregate lead, the Saudi Arabian giants looked hungry in their search of the killer goal and that nearly arrived five minutes after the break.

Having made a darting run to the near post to meet a Yasser Al-Shahrani cross, Bafetimbi Gomis’ stab at goal was kept out by a point-blank range save from Shusaku Nishikawa before Carrillo’s follow-up effort was kept out by a desperate block.

Ten minutes later, Nishikawa nearly undid his good work however when he came out to claim a corner but dropped what looked to be a routine catch at the feet of Jang Hyun-soo, although the South Korean’s snapshot was deflected to safety.

At this stage, any Al Hilal goal would effectively kill off the contest by virtue of it being an away goal, meaning the Reds would then need to net at least three to come from behind and win it.

69′ WHAT A CHANCE! Giovinco sets up Gomis for a great opportunity but Nishikawa is there again to keep @REDSOFFICIAL in this final!#URAvHIL #ACL2019 #ACLFinal pic.twitter.com/IxzxTKuBYX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 24, 2019

Yet, just as they did in the first leg, the visitors struggled to put away their chances and Gomis was the next culprit in the 69th minute; expertly taking down a sublime lofted pass by Sebastian Giovinco on his chest but shooting straight at Nishikawa from four yards out.

But, in the end, there was to be no denying Al Hilal and they finally sealed the triumph with 16 minutes remaining with a sublime passing move, as Carrillo and Salman Al-Faraj combined to release Giovinco, whose first-time ball across goal was coolly finished off by Al-Dawsari, who completed a turnaround from villain to hero having been sent off in 2017 final which also featured the two teams.

And, in the third minute of injury-time, they went on to add the icing on the cake as Carrillo broke free down the right and advanced into the area before unselfishly squaring the ball to leave tournament top scorer Gomis with a simple tap-in for his 11th goal of the campaign.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Takuya Iwanami, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Daiki Hashioka, Ewerton, Takuya Aoki (Yuki Abe 88’), Takahiro Sekine, Kazuki Nagasawa (Yosuke Kashiwagi 63’), Fabricio (Kenyu Sugimoto 71’), Shinzo Koroki.

AL HILAL: Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Mohammed Al-Breik (Abdullah Al-Hafith 80’), Jang Hyun-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf (Mohammad Al-Shalhoub 90+4’), Andre Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco (Mohamed Kanno 88’), Salem Al-Dawsari, Bafetimbi Gomis.