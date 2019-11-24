LIVE: AFC Champions League Final leg 2 – Urawa Reds vs Al Hilal

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League Final leg 2 between Al Hilal FC and Urawa Red Diamonds. Follow all the action via our live blog here.

Thirty-two teams entered the AFC Champions League finals this year, with several other hopefuls falling in the qualification rounds. After a lengthy journey, we have our two finalists for the 2019 edition of the competition – Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

Al Hilal take a slender advantage heading into the second leg, owing to a 1-0 victory they secured at home. The Saudi Arabian side now head to the Saitama Stadium in Japan for round 2 of this clash.

AFC CL Final 1st Leg EXTENDED Highlights: Catch up ahead of the 2nd leg on SUNDAY

A spirited display from Al Hilal earned them the win in the first leg, with a goal from Andre Carrillo proving to be the difference between the two teams on the night.

Though Al Hilal were good value for the win on that day, Urawa Red Diamonds will fancy themselves at home, and a 1-0 lead may not be enough for the Saudis to win the AFC Champions League crown.

Whatever happens, we’ll have all the coverage for you. Follow all the action live from the AFC Champions League Final, first leg, via our Live Blog below: