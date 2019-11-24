AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal FC are taking on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 Final at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Sunday.

The first leg between the two sides at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh had finished 1-0 in the favour of hosts Al Hilal, and Urawa will have to score at least twice to take home the continental title at the end of the second leg.

Saudi Professional League outfit Al Hilal played an entertaining semifinal tie with Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd SC, but it was Hilal who progressed as 6-5 aggregate winners at the expense of Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd.

Meanwhile, Urawa Reds defeated Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande 3-0 over two legs in the East Asia Zone semifinal to set up the final with Al Hilal. The two sides had met in the final of the ACL in 2017 and it was the J1 League outfit who emerged as the winners with a 2-1 aggregate score.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2019 Final second leg between Al Hilal FC and Urawa Red Diamonds will take place on November 24, 2019 and kicks off at 6 PM HKT.

The Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the ACL 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ACL 2019 Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.