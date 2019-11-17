AFC Champions League |

AFC Champions League & AFC Cup 2020: Qualifiers opponents of Buriram United, Bengaluru FC, Chennai City predicted

Quite recently, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced which countries and clubs have been deemed eligible for the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, and Twitter channel FootyRankings have predicted the qualifiers opponents for various teams.

As per FootyRankings, for the AFC Champions League, the various footballing associations are split into two regions:

  1. West Region which consists of the associations from the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
  2. East Region which consists of the associations from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF).

In each region, there are four groups in the group stage, including a total of 12 direct slots, with the 4 remaining slots filled through play-offs.
The top 12 associations in each region as per the AFC rankings are eligible to enter the AFC Champions League.

Accordingly, Thai League 1 Runners-up Buriram United will face V.League 1 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City. Singapore club Tampines Rovers will face the league champions in Indonesia, while Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros will take on Myanmar-based Shan United.

FootyRankings further predicts that I-League Champions Chennai City will lock horns with Bahraini Premier League winners Al-Riffa, while in the 2020 AFC Cup, Indian Super League winners Bengaluru FC will have to face the winners of a preliminary match between Bhutan-based Paro FC and Sri Lanka’s Defenders FC.

