AFC Champions League & AFC Cup 2020: Qualifiers opponents of Buriram United, Bengaluru FC, Chennai City predicted

Quite recently, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced which countries and clubs have been deemed eligible for the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, and Twitter channel FootyRankings have predicted the qualifiers opponents for various teams.

As per FootyRankings, for the AFC Champions League, the various footballing associations are split into two regions:

West Region which consists of the associations from the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). East Region which consists of the associations from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF).

In each region, there are four groups in the group stage, including a total of 12 direct slots, with the 4 remaining slots filled through play-offs.

The top 12 associations in each region as per the AFC rankings are eligible to enter the AFC Champions League.

Accordingly, Thai League 1 Runners-up Buriram United will face V.League 1 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City. Singapore club Tampines Rovers will face the league champions in Indonesia, while Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros will take on Myanmar-based Shan United.

FootyRankings further predicts that I-League Champions Chennai City will lock horns with Bahraini Premier League winners Al-Riffa, while in the 2020 AFC Cup, Indian Super League winners Bengaluru FC will have to face the winners of a preliminary match between Bhutan-based Paro FC and Sri Lanka’s Defenders FC.

For more details, check out the Twitter thread right below:

[Drawing for #ACL2020 and #AFCCup2020 qualifiers : A thread]

AFC has announced which countries and clubs eligible for next season's AFC Champions League and AFC Cup. Based on last year's draw mechanism for the qualifiers, we will predict how the qualifiers will be for 2020. — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) November 17, 2019

For AFC Champions League, the qualifiers will be divided into West and East path. Each path will see 4 teams qualified to the group stage. Each tie will be single match hosted by the seeded team (upper team in the graphics)#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/Evzdb1YGw2 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) November 17, 2019

For AFC Cup, the qualifers will be divided into 5 zones. Each tie will be two-legged matches. The second leg will be hosted by the seeded team. The winners of play-off will qualify to the group stage WEST Play-off

🇴🇲 Sur vs Hilal Al Quds 🇵🇸#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) November 17, 2019

CENTRAL Preliminary

🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 2 vs Neftchi 🇰🇬 Play-off

🇹🇯 Tajikistan 2 vs Winner of Preliminary#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) November 17, 2019

SOUTH Preliminary 1

🇧🇹 Paro vs Defenders 🇱🇰 Preliminary 2

🇮🇳 Bengaluru vs Winner of Preliminary 1

🇲🇻 Maldives 2 vs Bangladesh 2 🇧🇩 Play-off

Winners of Preliminary 2 will face each other#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) November 17, 2019