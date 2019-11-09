LIVE: AFC Champions League Final leg 1 – Al Hilal vs Urawa Reds

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League Final leg 1 between Al Hilal FC and Urawa Red Diamonds. Follow all the action via our live blog here.

And then there were two! Thirty-two teams entered the AFC Champions League finals this year, with several other hopefuls falling in the qualification rounds. After a lengthy journey, we have our two finalists for the 2019 edition of the competition – Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

The Saudi Arabian side cruised through the Western Zone and all the way into the final. However, they did suffer from a late scare against Xavi’s Al Sadd in the semi-finals, who pushed them until the very last minute. Nonetheless, Al Hilal prevailed and went through to the final.

Over in the Eastern Zone, Urawa Reds made their way past Ulsan Hyundai, Shanghai SIPG, and eventually, Guangzhou Evergrande to have a shot at their third AFC Champions League title.

The first leg of the final will take place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Follow all the action live from the AFC Champions League Final, first leg, via our Live Blog below: