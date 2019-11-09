AFC Champions League 2019: Al Hilal FC vs Urawa Red Diamonds live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal FC will face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 Final first leg at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday.

Saudi Professional League outfit Al Hilal played an entertaining semifinal tie with Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd SC, but it was Hilal who progressed as 6-5 aggregate winners at the expense of Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd.

Meanwhile, Urawa Reds defeated Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande 3-0 over two legs in the East Asia Zone semifinal to set up the final with Al Hilal — the second leg of which is to be held at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on November 24.

The two sides had met in the final of the ACL in 2017 and it was the J1 League outfit who emerged as the winners with a 2-1 aggregate score.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2019 Final first leg between Al Hilal FC and Urawa Red Diamonds will take place on November 10, 2019 and kicks off at 12::30 AM HKT.

The King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the ACL 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ACL 2019 Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.