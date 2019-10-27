AFC Champions League to be expanded to 40 teams starting 2021 season

The AFC Champions League (ACL) will be expanded to accommodate 40 clubs from across Asia starting 2021 season, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

At present, Asia’s premier club football competition features 32 teams who are drawn into eight groups of four teams each. Of the eight groups, four feature clubs from the West Zone (Groups A to D) while the other four groups feature teams from East Zone (Groups E to H).

The AFC has now decided to make it a 40-team affair meaning that the upcoming 2020 season will be the final edition of the AFC Champions League featuring 32 teams.

“From the 2021 season, the ACL will be expanded to 40 clubs with an extra group of four being added in both the East and West Zones and further growing the reputation of one of the richest continental club competitions in the world,” AFC said.

The decision was taken during the second AFC Executive Committee meeting of the 2019-2023 cycle that was chaired by AFC vice-president and FIFA Council member Saoud Al Mohannadi in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“This expansion will take place without any change to the existing slots for the top six Member Associations,” the Asian football governing body added.

AFC Champions League 2019: Al Hilal FC 2-3 Al Sadd (Bafetimbi Gomis 25′)

The AFC has also decided to broaden the AFC Women’s Asian Cup expanding it from an eight-nation affair in 2018 to a 12-nation tournament in its next edition slated for 2022.

“At present, the AFC have proposals from Chinese Taipei, India and Uzbekistan to host the tournament and with the added four teams, there will be further opportunities for more players, teams and Members Associations,” AFC said.