Guangzhou boss Fabio Cannavaro’s comments key to our victory – Urawa Reds striker Shinzo Koroki

Urawa Red Diamonds’ Shinzo Koroki has said that comments by Guangzhou Evergrande boss Fabio Cannavaro after their AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal win over Kashima Antlers was key to their victory over the Chinese side in the semifinals.

33-year-old Koroki scored in the second leg as J1 League side Urawa Reds recorded a 3-0 aggregate win over Guangzhou in the semifinals and booked a spot in the final of the AFC Champions League to face Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC.

The final will be a repeat of the 2017 title decider when Urawa defeated Al Hilal 2-1 on aggregate to lift the Asian Champions League trophy and Koroki, who has scored eight goals in the continental championship this season, will be key if the Japanese are to bring the trophy home once again.

Cannavaro comments key to AFC Champions League semis win says Urawa’s Koroki

And talking after their win over the Chinese Super League side, Koroki revealed that it was certain comments made by Guangzhou’s Italian head coach Cannavaro that fuelled them to victory in the two-legged last four tie.

“Guangzhou beat [defending champions] Kashima Antlers in the quarterfinals. After the match, I read the news that Guangzhou head coach Cannavaro said they can be the AFC Champions League winners this season after beating Kashima,” the veteran striker told the press after the match.

“So, many of my teammates had some thoughts after reading the news. I think this particular story is the reason for thier loss and the key to our victory,” Koroki added.

Meanwhile, 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Cannavaro has denied that he had made those comments after the win over 2018 ACL champions Kashima.

“I never said anything like this. Because, I know football and I don’t know who said this,” the Italian said when quizzed about Koroki’s statement.

“I have more belief after tonight that we can be the champions in the AFC Champions League. We are in the semifinals and let’s see, for sure we are going to try our best,” Cannavaro was quoted as saying by The-AFC.com after their match against Kashima last month.