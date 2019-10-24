We need to learn from our mistakes and improve, says Xavi following Al Sadd SC’s ACL 2019 exit

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez might only be a few months into his managerial career, but he had the chance to take his Al Sadd SC side to the final of the AFC Champions League 2019 when they faced Al Hilal SFC in the semifinal.

However, a 4-1 defeat at home in the first leg left the Qatar Stars League side with a mountain to climb in the second leg and Xavi’s men crashed out despite beating their Saudi opponents 4-2 in Riyadh.

Despite the defeat, the former Spain international midfielder said that he was proud of his team and hoped that the Qatari champions will improve by learning from their mistakes.

“It was a wonderful match because the two sides played well. Despite the importance of the match, the two teams played wonderful football. I am proud of my players who gave their best. We played good football with great ambition and desire and had great dominance in the match,” he said (via The-AFC.com).

“We had many scoring chances in the two matches against Al Hilal, even when we were playing with one man down in the first leg. We were the better side in the two matches,” said Xavi, who had taken over as the Al Sadd head coach in August after hanging up his boots.

Their daunting task to overturn the first leg defeat was not helped by the absence of full-back Abdelkarim Hassan and prolific scorer Baghdad Bounedjah, both of whom were suspended for the second leg. And Xavi admitted the absence of the duo did affect their chances.

“We played with the same strategy, character and ambition in the two matches but we were affected by the red card [received by Hassan] in the first leg and made mistakes which made things harder for us. We were affected by the absence of two of our key players and we tried our best to make a comeback,” he added.

“We proved that we are a big team and achieved a good victory. We should look ahead and keep working hard. We must learn from our mistakes in order to improve,” the 39-year-old said.